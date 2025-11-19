My cousin just moved to Tampines – here's everything she loves about her new 'hood

My cousin Victoria recently made what she proudly calls her "journey to the East" - moving into her new BTO in Tampines. Having lived in Pioneer all her life, she was excited to finally see what the "East Side, Best Side" buzz was all about.

As a baby Eastie, Vic was eager to explore her new neighbourhood - and what better place to start than Tampines Mall? She headed down - with me in tow - in search of a smart vacuum cleaner for her post-reno home, but ended up discovering so much more along the way.

Breakfast at Saap Saap Thai x Kaffe & Toast (#B1-K1)

My cousin never starts her day without breakfast, so we checked out the newly opened Saap Saap Thai x Kaffe & Toast first. A Set A ($6.30) - crisp kaya butter toast, soft-boiled eggs, and a warm cup of coffee - kicked things off nicely. While there, we also spotted the Noodle Beef Slice Tom Yum ($9.90) at another table and Vic made a mental note to return for lunch sometime.

She also eyed the Pomelo Mango Sago ($5.90) and Jumbo Thai Iced Lemon Tea ($6.50), which pretty much guaranteed a second visit. "Toast, kopi, and Thai food in one place? Say no more." she told me.

Smart home essentials from Xiaomi (#03-04/05)

Full and satisfied from breakfast, Vic's vacuum cleaner hunt led us to the Xiaomi store, where there are sleekly designed gadgets aplenty. Only, we walked out with a Smart Dehumidifier ($339) instead. "Singapore's humidity is no joke," she said. Mould prevention currently tops her checklist as a new homeowner. While at it, she also grabbed a Smart Camera C400 ($49.90) - partly for security, but mostly to keep tabs on her cat Leo while she's out.

Timely shoe upgrades from ECCO (#01-01)

Passing by ECCO, Vic decided that this new phase of her life needs a fresh pair of kicks - quality shoes that will last and serve any occasion.

My cousin might've already found her soulmate, but she found her "solemate" in the Metropole Oslo Women's Loafers ($249.90) - comfy enough for errands, yet sleek enough for meetings. Of course, one pair is never enough, so she also picked up the Sculpted LX 35 Women's Boots ($299.90) to elevate her weekend outfits.

Post-move skin SOS at Laneige (#01-12)

Packing and moving often exposes the skin to dust, which can draw out moisture and carry allergens such as dust mites. She headed straight for Laneige, a trusted Korean skincare brand she knew would fix her skin's sensitivity with their line of products.

Here, she picked up the Cica Sleeping Mask ($52) to calm her stressed skin and the Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Moisture Cream ($63) for a much-needed hydration boost.

Vacuum finally secured at Airbot (#03-19)

At long last, we made it to Airbot, where she spent a significant while deciding between the L50 Master ($539) robot vacuum or the handheld Hypersonics Max Detect ($189.90). Eventually, the possibility of Leo picking a fight with the robot vacuum convinced her to choose the latter instead.

"Come to think of it, my hopes of getting the floor cleaned while taking a fat nap have been dashed. At least this vacuum can clean pretty much any surface - even my walls and bed," she commented.

We were surprised to learn that Airbot didn't just sell robot vacuums but many more gadgets for the home as well. The shopaholic in her couldn't resist checking out the Mini-LED M65 Ultra AI Google TV ($1094.80). Since then, movie nights at her place have been lit – with 4K clarity, vivid colours, and booming Dolby Atmos that make her living room feel like a private cinema.

Ending off with lunch at Legendary Hong Kong (#B1-11)

Vic then brought us to Legendary Hong Kong to indulge in a hearty lunch. We didn't realise beforehand that this is their flagship outlet, which is the newest and largest with over 200 seats. They have exclusive dishes such as the HK Style Curry Fish Ball Noodles ($11.80) and Lychee Prawn Balls ($7.80) that you won't find at the other outlets. Naturally, we got them all as a reward for a fruitful shopping trip.

Her takeaway? Tampines Mall has it all

We walked into Tampines Mall hoping to find a vacuum cleaner for Vic. A few short hours later, we walked out with smart home upgrades, stylish new kicks, a way to restore her glowing skin and very full stomachs. For Vic, settling into a new neighbourhood started with discovering where to shop, and it's no surprise that Tampines Mall has quickly become her favourite - after all, it has everything she wants under one roof.

Whether you're a long-time Eastie or a new neighbour like my cousin, there's always something to explore - and bring home - at Tampines Mall. Head down and discover the mall's newest food and retail outlets today!

This article is brought to you by Tampines Mall.

benedict.wong@asiaone.com