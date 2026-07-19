Tampines Rivelle, Vela Bay: New condo and EC launches in 2026

The private residential and executive condominium (EC) markets held their momentum throughout the first half of 2026, with multiple launches posting impressive take-up results over their debut weekends.

Among the standout performers in the first half of the year were River Modern, which sold 93 per cent of its 455 units at a median price of $3,229 psf, Pinery Residences in Tampines, which achieved a 94 per cent take-up rate for its 588 units at a median price of $2,548 psf, and the 863-unit Tengah Garden Residences, which was nearly sold out with only three units remaining at a median price of $2,113 psf.

While it remains to be seen whether the momentum in the first half of 2026 will carry into the second half, the new launch market is set for a busy period, with at least 11 projects expected to be rolled out.

Before highlighting the major launches coming later this year, here's a full roundup of all the new condo projects launching in 2026.\

New launch condo projects in 2026

New condo launches in H2 2026

As the market enters the second half of 2026, a fresh wave of new launches is set to begin from July onwards.

For buyers who missed the projects launched in the first half of the year, the months ahead present another opportunity to enter the market.

With new developments spanning different locations, price points, and buyer profiles, there's plenty to look forward to.

Here are some of the most highly anticipated launches expected in early H2 2026.

Lentor Gardens Residences

Developed by Kingsford, Lentor Gardens Residences is a 99-year leasehold condominium comprising 499 residential units across three 16-storey towers and one eight-storey block.

Located along Lentor Gardens, the development is the seventh private residential project to launch within the rapidly transforming Lentor precinct, placing it at a stage where much of the neighbourhood's planned infrastructure and amenities have already taken shape.

The development offers a balanced mix of two- to four-bedroom apartments, complemented by three exclusive five-bedroom strata terrace houses.

This diverse unit mix caters to a wide range of buyers, from first-time private homeowners and investors to growing families looking for a long-term residence.

Homes are designed with practical layouts, smart home features and premium fittings, reflecting an emphasis on functionality and everyday comfort.

Beyond the homes themselves, Lentor Gardens Residences places strong emphasis on lifestyle and wellness. Residents will enjoy an extensive range of facilities, including a 50-metre lap pool, a signature 75-metre skyline pool, hydrotherapy facilities, Sky Terraces, a gymnasium, tennis court, children's play areas and an on-site childcare centre.

Together with its direct access to Lentor Hillock Park and proximity to Lentor MRT Station, the development offers a well-rounded living environment that balances connectivity, convenience and nature.

Dunearn House

Developed jointly by Frasers Property, CSC Land Group and Sekisui House, Dunearn House is a 99-year leasehold condominium located along Dunearn Road in Prime District 11.

The development comprises 380 units spread across five residential blocks, including two 19-storey towers and three 10-storey blocks.

The project offers a carefully curated selection of two- to four-bedroom apartments, with unit sizes ranging from 527 sqft to 1,378 sqft. Unlike many recent condominium launches, Dunearn House is a non-PPVC development.

This allows greater flexibility for future renovations, as many internal non-structural walls can be reconfigured to better suit changing lifestyle needs.

To cater to different buyer profiles, the homes at Dunearn House are divided into two distinct collections.

The Luxury Collection occupies the 10-storey blocks and features two- and three-bedroom layouts, while the Pinnacle Collection in the taller towers comprises premium three- and four-bedroom homes with larger layouts, upgraded finishes and enhanced specifications.

Designed around the concept of "Living within Nature", Dunearn House integrates approximately 35 per cent of its site area with landscaped greenery, creating a tranquil environment that complements its Bukit Timah setting.

Residents can enjoy a comprehensive suite of facilities, including a 50-metre lap pool, wellness pools, tennis court, gymnasium, two clubhouses, barbecue pavilions and a forest-inspired play landscape for children.

Thomson Reserve

Positioned along Bright Hill Drive in District 20, Thomson Reserve is one of the largest private residential launches expected in 2026. Developed by Tamarind Development Pte. Ltd — a joint venture between UOL Group, Singapore Land Group and CapitaLand Development — the 99-year leasehold project will comprise 1,268 units across six residential towers, including four 21-storey blocks and two 30-storey blocks.

Designed around the concept of a contemporary sanctuary, Thomson Reserve places a strong emphasis on integrating nature with everyday urban living.

The development sits on a sizeable 51,567 sqm site beside established landed housing, with many homes oriented to capture views towards MacRitchie Reservoir, Windsor Nature Park, the Upper and Lower Peirce Reservoirs, as well as the project's landscaped gardens.

This thoughtful orientation also enhances privacy by reducing direct overlooking between residential blocks.

Connectivity is another key highlight. Residents will enjoy direct pedestrian access to Upper Thomson MRT Station via sheltered walkways, placing the city and major employment hubs within easy reach.

The development also benefits from its proximity to Thomson Plaza, the popular Upper Thomson dining enclave, and mature estates such as Bishan, Ang Mo Kio, Toa Payoh and Novena, offering a wide range of retail, dining and everyday conveniences.

The project is also likely to appeal to families.

Thomson Reserve is located within 1km of Ai Tong School, while other well-known schools such as CHIJ St Nicholas Girls' School, Catholic High School and Raffles Institution are situated nearby.

Combined with over 80 lifestyle facilities spread across themed clubhouse zones, the development aims to cater to a broad range of owner-occupiers, from young professionals to multi-generational families.

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Lucerne Grand

Lucerne Grand is an upcoming 99-year leasehold mixed-use development by City Developments Limited (CDL), one of Singapore's most established developers.

The project is expected to comprise around 570 residential units across five 17-storey residential blocks, alongside approximately 1,000 sqm of commercial space on the first storey.

This includes retail and F&B outlets, as well as a 700 sqm supermarket, giving residents the convenience of everyday amenities right within the development.

Located along Lakeside Drive, Lucerne Grand enjoys one of its biggest advantages: direct access to the Lakeside MRT station on the East-West Line.

This places Jurong East, the Central Business District, and other major employment hubs within easy reach while offering residents the convenience of rail connectivity without relying on feeder buses.

Beyond connectivity, the development is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing transformation of the Jurong Lake District, Singapore's largest regional business district outside the city centre.

As new commercial, lifestyle and recreational developments continue to take shape in the area, Lucerne Grand offers buyers the opportunity to enter a location that is expected to see sustained long-term growth, while still enjoying the established amenities and mature environment around Lakeside today.

The project's appeal is further enhanced by its proximity to Jurong Lake Gardens, where residents can enjoy expansive green spaces, waterfront promenades, recreational trails, the Chinese and Japanese Gardens, and a variety of outdoor lifestyle amenities.

Combined with nearby shopping destinations such as Jem, Westgate, IMM and Jurong Point, Lucerne Grand offers a balanced lifestyle that blends urban convenience with access to nature.

Families are also likely to appreciate the development's educational catchment. Both Rulang Primary School and Shuqun Primary School are located within 1 km, while a wide range of secondary schools, tertiary institutions and universities — including Nanyang Technological University and the National University of Singapore — are within commuting distance, making the location suitable for households across different life stages.

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Amberwood at Holland

Expected to launch in H2 2026, Amberwood at Holland is a new 99-year leasehold condominium by Sim Lian Group, located along Holland Link within the newly designated Holland Plain precinct in District 10.

The low-rise development comprises 212 exclusive residences across a site spanning approximately 183,700 sqft, with buildings rising up to six storeys.

It also incorporates an Early Childhood Development Centre (ECDC), making it suitable for families seeking a quieter residential environment.

What sets Amberwood at Holland apart is its position as the first non-landed private residential development in the Holland Plain precinct.

Surrounded by landed homes and Good Class Bungalows (GCBs), the project offers a rare low-density living environment that is increasingly difficult to find within Singapore's Core Central Region.

Rather than maximising unit count, the development prioritises space, privacy and a tranquil neighbourhood setting, giving buyers an opportunity to enter a new residential enclave at its earliest stage.

Residents will be close to King Albert Park MRT station on the Downtown Line, which is slated to become an interchange with the future Cross Island Line.

Everyday amenities are easily accessible, including One Holland Village, Jelita Shopping Centre, Sixth Avenue's cafes and eateries, Coronation Plaza, and the upcoming Turf City transformation that will introduce new retail, dining and recreational spaces.

Families may also appreciate the project's location within one of Singapore's established education belts. Amberwood at Holland is within 1km of Methodist Girls' School and is also near other well-known schools such as Pei Hwa Presbyterian Primary School and Henry Park Primary School, adding to its appeal for owner-occupiers with school-going children.

The development will offer a selection of spacious three- to five-bedroom apartments, with unit sizes ranging from 872 sqft to 1,572 sqft. Together with premium features such as ceiling heights of up to 3.2m, selected units with natural marble flooring and ducted air-conditioning, Amberwood at Holland is positioned as a boutique District 10 development that places greater emphasis on space, exclusivity and quality over sheer scale.

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Other anticipated launches in H2 2026

Beyond these highly anticipated launches, several other private residential developments are also expected to debut in the second half of 2026.

If you're specifically looking for upcoming executive condominiums (ECs), check out our dedicated guide to the latest EC launches.

Chuan Grove Residences

Chuan Grove Residences is an upcoming condominium in District 19 by Sing Holdings and Sunway Development. With around 1,055 residential units, the project enjoys a convenient location just a short walk from Lorong Chuan MRT station on the Circle Line. Residents will also have easy access to NTP+ Mall at New Tech Park, while larger shopping destinations such as Junction 8 and Nex are only a few MRT stops away, providing a wide range of retail, dining and entertainment options.

Dorset Road condo

Located on the fringe of the city centre, the upcoming Dorset Road condo is being developed by a consortium comprising UOL Group, Singapore Land Group and Kheng Leong.

The project will comprise around 428 units across two 27-storey residential towers and is expected to launch in late 2026.

Its city-fringe location places residents close to the Novena and Farrer Park precincts, offering excellent connectivity, established amenities and convenient access to the Central Business District.

Chencharu Close mixed-use development

The upcoming Chencharu Close development will be the first private residential project within the new 70-hectare Chencharu precinct.

Located next to Khatib MRT station on the North-South Line, the area is planned to accommodate approximately 10,000 new public and private homes by 2040, transforming it into a new mixed residential neighbourhood.

This integrated residential and commercial development is expected to launch in late 2026, offering buyers an opportunity to enter the precinct during its early growth phase.

Upper Thomson Residences

Upper Thomson Residences is an upcoming mixed-use development on Upper Thomson Road (Parcel A), expected to deliver around 595 private homes alongside retail shops and a childcare centre at the ground level.

These commercial components are expected to create a more self-sufficient neighbourhood while adding everyday convenience for future residents.

Expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2026, the project could attract strong buyer interest given the healthy demand seen at nearby Springleaf Residence.

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This article was first published in 99.co.