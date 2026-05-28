DBS CEO Tan Su Shan remains 6th most powerful woman in business on Fortune's list

DBS Group's CEO Tan Su Shan has once again been included in Fortune magazine's list of most powerful women in business.

She ranks six globally, retaining her spot from 2025, and is the highest ranking business leader in Asia on the list.

Su Shan, 58, remains the only Singaporean in the top 10 this year, and she is one of only two Singaporeans in the list of 100 — the other being Png Chin Yee, CFO of Temasek International, at 77th place. Chin Yee ranked 87 last year.

Fortune released the 2026 edition of the list on Thursday (May 28), in recognition of 100 of the world's most influential women in business across industries including finance, technology, healthcare, telecommunications, retail and energy, among others.

The top three on the list are all from the US. It includes Jane Fraser, Chair and CEO of Citigroup; Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors; and Lisa Su, Chair and CEO of AMD.

Bookending Su Shan in the rankings are Ana Botín (5th place), Executive Chair of Banco Santander in Spain, and Thasunda Brown Duckett (7th place), President and CEO of TIAA in the US.

The only other Asia-based business leader in the top 10 is Grace Wang (8th place), CEO of Luxshare Precision Industry in China.

Su Shan first appeared on Fortune's Most Powerful Women in Business List in 2024, when she was serving as DBS' deputy CEO. She ranked 89th place then.

She became the bank's first female CEO after taking over from Piyush Gupta, who stepped down in March 2025 after spending 15 years there.

According to Fortune, the Most Powerful Women in Business List 2026 is compiled based on the size and health of the executives' businesses or P&Ls, measured by 12-month and three-year financial data, as well as their influence, innovation, career trajectories and efforts to make business better.

This year's publication of the list marks its 29th edition.

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dannon.har@asiaone.com