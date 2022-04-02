Miss collecting souvenirs and finding treasures in one-of-a-kind stores overseas? You can do that too in Singapore

Despite the introduction of Vaccinated Travel Lanes (VTLs) in Singapore, overseas ventures are still quite a hassle with all the Covid-19 tests involved. And not to mention the added costs.

Plus, travelling to neighbouring countries like Malaysia and Indonesia are tough enough, let alone outside Asia.

So, if you're someone who misses the thrill of travelling and shopping for souvenirs in places like Europe, you'll be pleased to know that that's possible in Singapore too.

With European-inspired designs and incoming tenants, the newly refurbished Tanglin Mall is looking fancier than ever and here's what you can snag!

Stock up on baked goods from Nick Vina Artisan Bakery

Who doesn't love sweet-smelling, freshly baked bread? Especially the healthy yet delicious kind that makes us forget the calories.

Whether it's for breakfast or an afternoon snack, enjoy a plethora of baked goods at Nick Vina Artisan Bakery!

Located at #B1-113, get your hands on traditional European artisan bread like their bestselling Classic Sourdough ($6.80).

Classic Sourdough ($6.80). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Don't forget to check out other items, including the Nick Pain Miche ($6 to $18) and Classic Sourdough Baguette ($4.80).

Nick Pain Miche is priced at $6 for a quarter piece, $10 for a half, $18 for a whole. PHOTO: Nick Vina Artisan Bakery

Delicious baked goods that remind you of the time you sauntered through the cobbled walkways of Rome, checked.

Get a fix of Mediterranean cuisine at Pano Kato

Playing on the names of Greek-Belgian husband-and-wife team Panagiotis and Anne-Jean, Pano Kato offers Greek Mediterranean cuisine with natural ingredients imported from Europe.

With a wide selection of food including pizza, pasta and desserts, there's definitely something for everyone.

There's something for everyone at Pano Kato. PHOTO: Pano Kato

Teeming with white and green accents, the restaurant also gives mixed vibes of classy and elegant, a perfect addition to your Instagram feed.

Fun fact: Pano Kato means "upstairs downstairs" in Greek, co-founder Panagiotis' mother tongue.Greek Baklava ($16) and Rocher Chocolate ice cream ($6).

Greek Baklava ($16). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Pano Kato is located at #02-142 and is open daily, including public holidays, from 11am to 10pm.

Discover quality European homeware at House of AnLi Bistro & Store with all-day breakfast

If Mediterranean cuisine isn't your thing, you can head to the bistro upstairs at House of AnLi for a cup of coffee or take a pick from their Belgian-inspired menu, which also offers all-day breakfast items.

The interior of the bistro is Insta-goals. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Up your interior design game with fancy homeware from the European home decor and furniture store.

It has everything you could possibly need, from cheeseboards to comfy cushions, to turn your living space into an aesthetic haven.

Curated by owners from top European brands, House of AnLi offers unique furniture pieces, including cheeseboards, comfy cushions, lights, sofas and even teaware.

Laguiole Cheese Board Set (White) ($110). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Safari Wildlife Cushion Elephant ($125) and Pearl Tea Cup & Saucer 250ml ($33). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

House of AnLi Bistro & Store is located at #03-136. It opens from 9am till 3pm from Monday to Friday and 9am till 6pm on weekends and public holidays.

Expand your wardrobe with White Ginger's clothing and accessories

Can't find anything to wear? We've all been there at some point.

Find stylish picks at White Ginger that keep your wardrobe looking trendy and colourful.

Pair your outfits with accessories to spice up the look or grab a bag for all your outdoor essentials.

Boho dress (pink) ($125) and Canvas tote (CIAO) ($95). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

White Ginger is located at #03-103.

Spice up your jewellery collection at Hanna Lee

Every woman needs some jewellery, whether for a formal event or just a night out with the girls, and Hanna Lee has just that.

The boutique is situated at #03-108, offering both affordable and stylish jewellery, with prices starting from $29, to keep you from breaking the bank.

Get yourself a cute pair of earrings or a shiny new necklace to spice up your outfit! If you're feeling bold, you could even layer the pieces for a more sophisticated look.

Colorful pouches galore ($39 each). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Spruce things up at home with one-of-a-kind pieces from Badger & Fox

Looking for chic pieces to spruce up a certain room at home? You'll find it all at Badger & Fox.

Badger & Fox is located at #02-151. PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Aside from classy fits to add to your wardrobe, the clothing store also offers loads more such as candles, skincare products and even cute champagne glasses.

Boyfriend shirt ($410) and pink champagne coupe glasses (2 for $89). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Get new fits for your kids at Minene

Expand your child's closet without putting a hole in your wallet.

Minene, which also means "my child", was founded by three young mothers to make family life easier, especially those caring for newborn babies and toddlers.

Designed and manufactured with love and passion, you can find the perfect fits that are both comfortable and practical for your child.

PHOTO: Tanglin Mall

PHOTO: Tanglin Mall

The flagship store in Singapore, Minene at Tanglin Mall also ensures its products are AZO-free, ASTM and En71-certified, meeting local and international market standards.

Located at #02-111, Minene is open daily from 10am to 7pm.

From partyware to little dolls, The Children's Showcase offers all sorts of playthings

And if your children are the kind who beg for souvenirs and new toys at every turn, head over to The Children's Showcase just a few stores down.

This one-stop shop carries over 70 high-end brands and quirky finds.

From toys to partyware, The Children's Showcase has it all.

Paper plates ($9-$11) and paper cups ($8.90). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

They even carry beautifully dressed Nana Hunchy dolls!

From left to right: Miss Olive White ($64), Little Miss Minty-green ($79), Little Miss Candy-Pink ($79), Mini Bluebell ($49). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

Looking for quirky and cute? How about this Meri Meri Ice Cream Straw Bag? It's definitely a statement piece your little one, or even you, cannot miss.

Meri Meri Ice Cream Straw Bag ($79.80). PHOTO: AsiaOne/Lynette

The Children's Showcase is located at #02-107, open daily from 9am to 8pm.

New, upcoming stores that are in this April

Aside from the ongoing revamp, Tanglin Mall is also bringing in new tenants.

Combining modern style decor with rustic, opulent furnishings, Tanglin Cookhouse is a British colonial-themed eatery with western cuisine that has a touch of Asian influence.

PHOTO: Tanglin Cookhouse

The only outlet in Singapore yet, customers will also be able to enjoy unique renditions of British foods. Located at #01-106, Tanglin Cookhouse is set to open on April 8.

PHOTO: Tanglin Cookhouse

PHOTO: Tanglin Cookhouse

The eatery will also be having a promotion for the month of April, offering complimentary desserts on the house per table, only for dine-in of 10 pax or less, with a minimum spend of $80.

The promo applies to all dessert selections and is valid from Mondays to Thursdays only, not including public holidays or special occasions, such as Mother's Day.

Sprouting an overseas outlet in Singapore, Indonesian coffee roastery & cafe Tanamera Coffee is set to bring Indonesian coffee to local shores.

Cold brew galore. PHOTO: Tanamera Coffee

Aside from caffeinated goodness, there's also a variety of meals to dig into, including Nasi Goreng and Tahu Telur. Tanamera Coffee opens in April 2022 and can be found at #02-130.

A friendly neighbourhood market that opens April 2022, located at #02-136, Little Farms specialises in high quality and all-natural produce.

Fresh fruits, vegetables, healthy snacks and such can all be food at Little Farms. PHOTO: Little Farms

With a "freshness guaranteed" policy, you can be sure to get the freshest, healthiest foods for yourself and your family. You can even grab some coffee or a snack at the cafe and bistro while grocery shopping.

Shopping sprees can cost a hefty sum of money, especially in town, so vouchers and promotions can come in handy.

Spend a minimum of $30 and snag yourself $5 parking dollars or $5 Great Rewards e-Vouchers, limited to 800 redemptions - each receipt gets you one redemption.

Got the Great Rewards app? Keep tabs on deals and promotions by turning on in-app notifications and opt for eDM and SMS communication and get yourself a $5 Great Rewards e-Voucher in return.

Limited to first 200 redemptions, existing members of the app can also get a $5 e-Voucher by simply flashing this article at the Tanglin Mall customer service counter. Meanwhile, new users can redeem a $10 e-Voucher instead.

Save and splurge simultaneously when you get a $10 Great Rewards e-Voucher for every $100 vouchers purchased, limited to 3,000 redemptions.

Now, who's to say we can't treasure hunt in Singapore too?

