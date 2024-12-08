Tanjong Pagar restaurant chef-owner dies aged 33

Stefan Liau, the chef-owner of modern-European restaurant Hevel, has died aged 33.

The restaurant, located in the heart of Tanjong Pagar, announced the news on its Instagram on Saturday (Dec 7).

"No words can express how heartbroken we are by the sudden passing of Chef Stefan Liau," the post's caption read.

In the post, Stefan was described as a kind mentor, a devoted husband and a "close friend who touched countless lives".

The young chef-owner opened Hevel in November 2023, and the restaurant noted that it will continue to operate throughout January 2025 to honour its chef-owner.

It added: "We are profoundly grateful for the outpouring of love and support from our community during this incredibly difficult time."

The post's comments section was filled with commenters sending love and support to the restaurant and Stefan's family.

"Gutted. Singapore loses a very talented young chef who still had so much more to give. Rest in peace Chef Stefan," an Instagram user commented.

Hevel also mentioned that it is focused on supporting Stefan's wife, Claresta, and his family during this tough period.

No further details regarding his death were provided in the post.

Newlyweds

According to Shin Min Daily News, Stefan died on Dec 6.

Speaking with the local publication, Claresta described her husband as a perfectionist who was dedicated to his craft, having been in the restaurant industry since he was 16.

And even after a long day of work, Stefan would still head home to cook for his wife.

Struggling to hold back tears, she told the Chinese daily: "Seeing so many friends coming to mourn my husband, I realised that the last time we were all together was at our wedding."

Just last January, Claresta posted a photo of the couple celebrating their marriage on her personal Instagram account.

