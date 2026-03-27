Tarte by Cheryl Koh to close after 11 years

Tarte by Cheryl Koh will be serving up its last batch of bakes on April 26.

The pastry brand, founded in 2015 by award-winning chef Cheryl Koh, announced the closure with an Instagram post on Friday (March 27).

Expressing deep gratitude for customers' love and support for the past 11 years, it said: "We appreciate everyone along this journey and you have made our time here truly special."

"Although we're closing this chapter, we cherish all the memories and friendships forged over the years."

Tarte by Cheryl Koh has two outlets at Shaw Centre and Raffles City.

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A number of customers expressed sadness following the announcement.

One comment read: "It's very sad to see this news. My wife and daughter adore your tarts, and it's a ritual for us to walk past your counter to see what's the seasonal fruits used. Such a pity."

"Oh no! I was ordering a tart from you every single month! You guys legit make the best tarts in Singapore, so sad! Your customer service was lovely too," wrote another customer.

"Full of passion and doing the best for the customers, and upholding the best quality. I sincerely wish you all the best for the future."

Other customers had mixed reactions to the closure.

"The tarts are great but I stopped buying when the price kept going up," one commented.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from Les Amis Group said that the closure was a decision by Les Amis Group after a strategic review of the current economic landscape.

"Various factors include but are not limited to the current decline in consumer discretionary spending, which the Group perceives would not improve, and could possibly be worse, in the foreseeable future," they said.

Cheryl will remain as the Head Pastry Chef at Les Amis Restaurant, the spokesperson added.

Known for vibrant colours and flavours

Tarte by Cheryl Koh is known for its aesthetically pleasing baked goods such as single-flavour tarts made with hyper-seasonal fruit and French butter, as well as cakes.

It is owned by Les Amis Group, which also operates Vietnamese restaurant NamNam and French luxury restaurant Les Amis.

The brand earned Cheryl the title of Asia's Best Pastry Chef at Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2016.

Some offerings at Tarte by Cheryl Koh include Gariguette Strawberry Tart (starts at $14.50 for small), Dark Chocolate Tart (starts at $11.50 for small) and Pistachio Cake (starts at $13.50 for small).

Medium and large sharing sizes are also available.

A Signature Collection box of a small lemon meringue, dark chocolate, baked cheese and strawberry tart, is priced at $38.80.

Address: Shaw Centre, 1 Scotts Rd, #01-10/11, S228208, and Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 North Bridge Rd, #B1-01, S179103.

Opening hours: 10am to 8pm daily(Shaw Centre); 11am to 9pm daily(Raffles City).

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com