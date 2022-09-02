Tattoo guest work: South Korean artists inking their way in Singapore this month

September and October just got a whole lot interesting!

There's no doubt that Singapore has become the hub for creativity, with more than a few tattoo artists from South Korea are making their way to our little red dot to leave indelible marks here.

Get your wallets ready, and clear out your schedule, here are some of the guest artists inking their way into Singapore.

Tattooist_j.ho

PHOTO: Instagram/Tattooist_j.ho

If you are looking for detailed arm sleeves with bold shading, Tattooist_j.ho, is known for his intricate portraits. Hitting up our shores in September, the South Korean artist brings his almost gothic yet delicate artwork here.

Though he's just as skilful with coloured ink, he mainly works with black and grey ink, which corresponds to his expert shading process.

Design-wise expect versatility, from flora and fauna, Christian angels, to your favourite game characters.

Tattooist_j.ho will be in Singapore from September to October. For more information click here.

Tilda_tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Tilda_tattoo

Moving away from black and grey ink, Tilda_tattoo's portfolio is a picturesque one, where vibrant coloured ink and innocent designs collide.

The artists' fantasy masterpieces usually bring to fore loads of plants, flowers and animals, especially butterfly designs. The shading technique here remains strong as the artist uses different coloured ink for a beautiful delicate results.

Tilda_tattoo will be in Singapore from Oct 1 to 8, 2022. For more information, click here or email tildatattoo@gmail.com.

Aebak_tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Aebak_tattoo

Another South Korean artist, Aebak_tattoo brings their intricate art to Singapore this September. You'll be looking at a variety of floral designs focused on elongated flower stalk tattoos done justice through coloured ink.

With colours like pink, purple, orange, red or more grazing your skin, each tattoo is a realistic artwork done right. If you are undecided, get an idea of the ideal placement for your tattoo through the artists' Instagram story highlights.

Aebak_tattoo will be in Singapore in September. For more information, click here or email aebaktattoo@gmail.com.

Yoy__tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Yoy__tattoo

For something more abstract and fun, look no further than Yoy__tattoo. Specialising in dainty line work and creatively coloured shadows, the artists' work speaks for itself.

Opt to go for the artists' signature blue & mustard yellow ink, or pick your own from black, red, green and more.

Though nature resides in the artists' work the most, you can also catch the artist tattooing family portraits, and indie designs, with each line hitting perfection.

Yoy__tattoo will be in Singapore in September. For more information, click here or email tattooistyoy@gmail.com.

Joohwan_tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Joohwan_tattoo

A Busan-based artist, Joohwan_tattoo's bold chest pieces, skeletal or horror-inspired designs are ones to watch out for. The majorly black-ink are loud and for those who love to make a statement.

Look forward to a selection of skulls, spiders, tigers, apples, snakes and more. Expect a-class shading, precise lines and detailed artwork.

Joohwan_tattoo will be in Singapore from September to October. For more information, click here or email 1452wnwjdghk@gmail.com.

Grey.on_ink

PHOTO: Instagram/Grey.on_ink

From the famed Ganga Tattoo Korea Studio, Grey.on_ink's artworks are a product of carefully thought placement and layers. In this artist's designs, geometry clashes with Greek gods, nature and animals.

Something straight out of an architect's sketch book or a mathematician's journal, the designs show off Da Vinci's Vitruvian Man, the geometric angle of a sparrows wingspread and a detailed building column.

The shading is also immaculate, light or dark whichever method you might prefer.

Grey.on_ink will be in Singapore from September to October. For more information, click here.

Gyu_tattoo

PHOTO: Instagram/Gyu_tattoo

Whether you like big cats or small ones, if you're in the market to get some furry friends a permanent home on your skin, Gyu_tattoo has got you covered.

The artists' skill is shown-off easily in the details, with each stripe, leopard print, mane or fur executed to perfection. Besides the cats, the artist also does nature-inspired, and even custom-designed pieces.

Gyu_tattoo will be in Singapore from September to October. For more information, click here or email guram5222@gmail.com.

Banban_tattooer / Black_banban

PHOTO: Instagram/Banban_tattooer

Another artist whose niche is fine line art with an abstract flair, Banban_tattooer is also headed to Singapore this month. From cutesy little dinosaurs, to meaningful portraits and more, the artists does it all but with their own take.

On the other hand, for something for a little more bolder indie-inspired line art, check out the artist's second page Black_banban for available flash pieces or custom requests.

Banban_tattooer / Black_banban will be in Singapore from September to October. For more information, click here or email banbanttt@gmail.com.

Ziho_tattooer

PHOTO: Instagram/Ziho_tattooer

Playing with the thickness of lines to create intricate designs, Ziho_tattooer is worth a mention too. The eye-catching ornamental designs are one-of-a-kind featuring interesting patterns, sparkle signs, crests, swords and more.

The slightly gothic designs have also been previously loved by customers not only in Korea but also San Francisco, when the artist made a visit last year.

Ziho_tattooer will be in Singapore from September to October. For more information, click here or email zihoxxx@gmail.com.

This article was first published in City Nomads.