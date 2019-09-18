TCM foods to relieve dry eyes, sore throat & other haze-related symptoms

CHRYSANTHEMUM TEA

PHOTO: Unsplash

Chrysanthemum has long been used to treat eye problems such as sore eyes, dry eyes and blurred vision.

Consume it: Put a few pieces of chrysanthemum flowers into a cup and pour in hot water. Let it sit for 20 minutes before drinking the tea.

WHITE FUNGUS

PHOTO: Instagram/purinku.id

White fungus is known to be able to fight infections and inflammation in the body, as well as improve the immune system. In traditional Chinese medicine, it's typically used to relieve dry coughs, which is associated with the haze.

Consume it: Pre-soak the white fungus for 20 minutes. Bring it to boil, then simmer for 15 minutes before consumption. You can add a bit of rock sugar for taste.

ASIAN PEAR

PHOTO: Pixabay

Asian pear is known to clear heat in the body and lungs, alleviating dryness in the eyes, nose and throat.

Consume it: The most straightforward way is to eat it as a fruit. You can also place sliced pear in a bowl with just enough water to cover, add some rock sugar, then steam for 15 minutes until the pear is soft.

GREEN BEANS

PHOTO: Pixabay

Good for clearing heat, green beans can relieve "heaty" symptoms such as sore eyes, dry throat and cough.

Consume it: Use a ratio of 1 cup green beans to 8 cups water. Soak it in cold water for 3 to 4 hours, bring to boil, then simmer for 45 minutes. You can add in a bit of rock sugar for taste.

WATER CHESTNUT

PHOTO: 123rf

With its heat-dissipation and nourishing properties, water chestnut can soothe dry eyes and throat, and ease coughing symptoms.

Consume it: Eat it as a fruit or cut into small pieces and boil it.

This article was first published in Shape.