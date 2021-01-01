TCM for pets: What you should know

You probably know of or have been to a TCM (Traditional Chinese Medicine) practitioner for your own ailments — but what about for your precious furkids? If acupuncture for pets has you thinking ‘Is it effective?’, ‘Is it painful?’ and ‘How do you even get them to stay still?’, you’re not alone.

We speak to two experts, Dr. Audrey Loi, senior veterinarian of Mount Pleasant Vet Centre (East), as well as Dr. Jasmine Tan Kia Ming of Vet On Wheels, to find out more.

Dr. Loi is one of the first International Veterinary Acupuncture Society (IVAS) certified veterinarians in Singapore, while Dr. Tan received her veterinary medical degree from Murdoch University and learnt about Traditional Chinese Veterinary Medicine (TCVM), from renowned TCVM vets such as Dr. Bruce Ferguson and Dr. Tatang Cahyono.

What is TCVM and what does it treat?

Dr Audrey Loi.

PHOTO: Dr Audrey Loi, senior veterinarian of Mount Pleasant Vet Centre (East)

Dr. Audrey Loi (AL): TCVM recognises that there is vital life energy known as qi that flows through the animal’s body. Qi is responsible for controlling harmony in the body and maintaining the balance between body, mind, and spirit.

Diseases are a result of an imbalance of qi in the body which causes a disruption of homeostasis (the body’s ability to regulate its internal environment). Most diseases involve a certain degree of pain and inflammation.

Dr. Jasmine Tan (JT): TCVM is like TCM for humans, but for animals. In humans, TCM comprises acupuncture, Chinese herbals, food therapy, tui-na, and qi-gong. In animals, we utilise the first four branches. TCVM has already been used to treat animals in China for thousands of years. We use these modalities to treat animals after identifying where their imbalances are.

What are the types of illness or conditions that TCVM is best for?

PHOTO: Pexels

AL: TCVM can be used alone or in conjunction with Western medicine to treat or manage an array of diseases such as osteoarthritis, intervertebral disc disease (e.g. slipped disc), sprains or strains, certain kidney and liver problems, hormonal disorders, allergies, skin problems, and neurological disorders like tremors, seizures, and paralysis.

JT: Although it’s often thought of as an alternative treatment or last resort when conventional options have been exhausted, it actually helps improve many conditions at an early stage of the disease. It should ideally be used once a disease has been identified, to complement the use of Western medicine as necessary.

What pets or animals are suited for TCVM?

Dr Jasmine Tan Kia Ming.

PHOTO: Dr Jasmine Tan Kia Ming of Vet On Wheels

AL: TCVM can be an effective treatment for pain management, especially for older pets or those unsuited for long-term oral pain medications. It’s also a good alternative when conventional Western medication doesn’t work.

I’ve treated a 14-year-old golden retriever with pancreatitis, bilateral hip osteoarthritis, and intervertebral disease who suddenly could not stand or walk. He had no feeling, no proprioception, and reduced or no deep pain in both his hind legs. However, he could stand on his own and walk slowly after 10 treatments.

JT: I have helped pets with spinal problems to walk normally again, and improved the mobility of animals with joint pain. I have also used TCVM to control the growth of masses and improved the well-being of cancer patients as well as chronic digestive problems in pets.

Should pet owners still continue with conventional veterinary care?

PHOTO: Pexels

JT: Yes, definitely. Conventional veterinary care provides immediate relief and is necessary to quickly deal with infections and inflammation that can be life-threatening. Diagnostics such as blood tests and ultrasound are essential and use technology to help identify unseen problems.

Hospitalisation care is important in stabilising critically ill animals, and surgery is also irreplaceable – it may be the treatment of choice in certain conditions. TCVM doesn’t replace these conventional modalities.

TCVM modalities are gentler and more holistic by taking into account everything about the pet from the environment and diet to age and temperament.

I firmly believe that TCVM is important in terms of offering a different treatment approach while co-existing with conventional veterinary care. Pet owners also appreciate having extra treatment options to consider.

AL: Conventional medicine works best for the treatment of acute problems. TCVM is a supportive and complementary therapy that can be used together with conventional veterinary treatment to manage chronic conditions.

How does acupuncture for pets work?

PHOTO: Facebook/Balanced Body Veterinary Acupuncture

AL: Acupuncture involves the insertion of fine sterile needles into specific points on the body. It works by stimulating the body’s own healing system – essentially relieving pain, inflammation and restoring homeostasis through the stimulation of the peripheral nervous system.

A signal is sent from the acupuncture point to the spinal cord and up the brain, which results in the release of endorphins and cortisol, all of which reduce pain and allows the patient to feel relaxed.

In electro-acupuncture, electrodes are attached to the needles to produce a gentle current to stimulate the flow of energy or qi more aggressively.

JT: These acupuncture needles are thin and filamentous, and are much thinner than the smallest needles used for injections. They can be inserted to a depth of between one-10mm, depending on the location of the point, size, and body condition of the animal. Acupuncture should only be done by trained veterinarians.

Is acupuncture painful?

AL: An acupuncture needle is very fine, with a rounded tip. As such, insertion of an acupuncture needle is virtually painless.

Treatments may incite a sensation of numbness or tingling that some animals might find uncomfortable, but most tolerate the treatment very well. Some have even fallen asleep in the middle of a session.

JT: While most animals are fine with the placement of needles, pets with certain personalities (extremely active, aggressive, or flighty) may pose certain challenges when it comes to needling. However, they can still benefit from other branches of TCVM such as Chinese herbs and food therapy.

How long is a session?

PHOTO: Facebook/Balanced Body Veterinary Acupuncture

JT: A total of 5-20 needles may be placed, depending on the practitioner, and left in place for between 10-30 minutes. There are also different types of acupuncture, such as electro-acupuncture, or the injection of vitamin B-12 into acupuncture points (aqua-acupuncture).

AL: A typical acupuncture session takes about 30 to 45 minutes. We will ask a series of questions pertaining to the illness, as well as questions on the overall character and daily routine of each pet. After a diagnosis is made, we will select the appropriate acupuncture points and the needles are left on the patient for about 15 – 20 minutes each time.

Is TCVM recognised by and does it require approval by AVS?

JT: Currently, acupuncture is practiced by many veterinarians in Singapore, and does not require approval by AVS. I stress the importance of having TCVM treatments done only by trained veterinarians, as animal anatomy is different from that of humans.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.