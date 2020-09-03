This teacher goes the extra mile to put on shows for kids with special needs

He was showing so much joy while playing the gamelan (a traditional percussive musical instrument from Indonesia) that she went up to him to ask if he enjoyed “live” performances.

“His mother was bemused by my question and candidly chuckled. She shared that it had never crossed their minds nor could they have stepped into a ‘live’ show as they felt that his stimming behaviour [self-stimulatory behaviour usually involving repetitive movements or sounds] would be too disruptive,” Samantha, 39, recalls.

That little exchange was what pushed her to begin the work that she does till this day, to ensure that art – which enriches life – can be accessible to everyone and anyone.

A fluid narrative serves to put the audience's experience and enjoyment of the performance first. PHOTO: Samantha Bounaparte

Samantha is the Assistant Programme Chair of the Diploma in Arts and Theatre Management at Republic Polytechnic, the first polytechnic in Singapore to produce and stage multi-sensory performances since 2016 to raise further awareness about arts inclusivity.