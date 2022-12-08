teamLab's Future World Exhibit at ArtScience Museum explores new frontiers with new installations

Bridging art and science through immersive digital experiences, ArtScience Museum‘s most well-loved exhibit is none other than Future World: Where Art Meets Science. Created in collaboration with international art collective teamLab, the museum has recently unveiled three new installations at the permanent display, in a section titled Exploring New Frontiers.

PHOTO: teamLab

This new section starts with Autonomous Abstraction, Continuous Phenomena from the Universe to the Self, where splashes of flickering lights fill this abstract installation in a seeming disorder. Mimicking the natural phenomena of “self-organisation”, the lights disperse and reorganise into order, giving off a brighter glow as visitors interact with the artwork.

PHOTO: teamLab

Drawing inspiration from the murmuration of flying birds, the next installation takes visitors to the skies! Aerial Climbing Through a Flock of Colored Birds invites visitors to take flight by walking on air.

Every step you take on the floating lighted bars projects a pattern of sound, light, and colour, so you co-create this artwork with others as you move through this highly-immersive space. It’s relatively easy to move through the aerial structure, but visitors should note that covered and flat footwear are essential for the safe enjoyment of this installation.

PHOTO: teamLab

Similar to previous installations where visitors can colour, post, and interact with their artworks on the interactive wall, this next installation, Sketch Flight, also lets visitors see from the perspectives of aeroplanes and flying creatures.

Using a tablet, pilot your work of art and see through your creature’s eyes as you move it around the digital landscape. Taking on the perspective of a butterfly will allow guests a 340-degree field of vision, while through a hawk’s hawk, you’ll be able to focus on two things at once.

PHOTO: teamLab

Besides the ArtScience Museum, Digital Light Canvas at The Shoppes also sees an update with a digital menagerie of endangered flora and fauna roaming around on the interactive floor in Graffiti Nature. Visitors can add their unique touch to these endangered species by sketching and scanning them into the digital ecosystem.

Even there, the cycle of life governs the interaction of species, so visitors’ may see their creations vanish after getting eaten up by their predators. This installation challenges visitors to reflect on the fragility and diversity of the natural world.

The best part? You can bring home a physical version of your digital artwork. Customise your sketches into tin badges, t-shirts, and tote bags, on the spot when you place your orders at the terminals at the Sketch Factory.

Future World: Where Art Meets Science is located in the ArtScience Museum, 6 Bayfront Ave, Singapore 018974. Future World runs 10am -7pm, Digital Light Canvas runs 11am – 9pm. Tickets for Future World and Digital Light Canvas starts from $25 per adult, $21 per concession ticket, and $76 per family (2 adults and 2 children). Get your tickets here

This article was first published in City Nomads.