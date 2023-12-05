Teck Hin Fishball Noodle to close after 45 years due to high costs, owners dipped into savings to stay afloat

After four decades of being in the local food scene, Teck Hin Fishball Noodles will be closing.

The stall, which is situated at Bukit Timah Food Centre, announced the news in a Facebook post on Tuesday (Dec 5) morning.

Their last day will be on Dec 6.

The elderly couple who run the stall shared that instead of having a brick-and-mortar stall, they plan on going the homebased route, which their daughter, Eugenia, will help to manage.

"We are in a planning stage with regards to the home-based group buy sale. Do give us some time to work out the logistics," they urged customers in the Facebook post.

Inflation and a drop in sales

Before moving to their current location at Bukit Timah Food Centre, the stall used to be situated at a coffee shop next to Clementi Bus Interchange, reported Shin Min Daily News.

They moved there three and a half years in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic and somehow managed to stay afloat while other F&B businesses struggled.

However, around four or five months ago, footfall to their stall began to decline and the couple realised they were getting 30 per cent fewer customers than they used to.

The husband, 74, shared that because of inflation, the cost of ingredients and raw materials have also increased.

On top of that, they have to fork out money to pay for petrol for their lorry, as well as $4,000 a month for rent.

Despite feeling the pinch, the elderly owners refused to raise their menu prices because they didn't want to lose diners.

Instead, they dipped into their savings to stay afloat, according to Shin Min's report.

But things have become unsustainable, so they've decided to shutter the physical stall.

AsiaOne has reached out to their daughter, Eugenia, for more details.

Bukit Timah Food Centre to be demolished soon

Teck Hin Fishball Noodle's closure also happened to come a little after it was announced that Bukit Timah Food Centre will be demolished to make way for an integrated project.

This will happen in the second half of 2024 and the project is slated to be competed in the second half of 2029.

The new facility will be a five-storey building measuring about 29,000 sq m.

It will house a market and food centre, and have two floors of underground parking.

Other amenities include an indoor sports hall, senior and children care facilities, children's education centres and a community library.

The hawkers in the food centre, including the folks who own Teck Hin Fishball Noodle, were originally supposed to move over to a temporary facility earlier in June.

But the entire project was delayed because of the pandemic.

So now, the existing market and food centre will continue to operate until the second half of next year before the vendors will relocate to a temporary market and food centre across the road.

This temporary facility cost around $5 million and at the time of writing, it is reported that there will be about 80 stalls housed there.

