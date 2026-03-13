Temasek Shophouse's new outdoor space with courtyards and a community farm is now open to the public

Most of Orchard Road is defined by concrete and noise, but it's different right at the tip. At the cusp just before Bras Basah, Temasek Shophouse is unveiling a lush, outdoor community space that proves sustainability can be as beautiful as it is functional.

The new outdoor space at Temasek Shophouse has been a project four years in the making. Far from a simple renovation, the transformation follows Temasek Shophouse's holistic sustainability framework, designed to meet modern environmental needs without erasing the building's storied past.

Where heritage meets habitat

Take a walk outside and you'll see that holistic sustainability means more than just planting shrubs everywhere. Much has been done to integrate the new space with what is already there, such as preserving mature angsana and yellow flame trees that have shaded pedestrians in this corner of Orchard for decades.

Old building materials such as steel beams and roof tiles from the original shophouse were also salvaged and repurposed into pavers and bug hotels.

Even the art painted on the walls outside serve as bridge to the past. The mural, which depicts Indian washermen washing clothes, pays homage to the history of the building's address in Dhoby Ghaut. The area was formerly a traditional Indian open-air laundry.

Harnessing the elements

Ecological factors were taken into consideration in the development of the outdoor space. Native plants were chosen for the outdoor garden and community farm to support biodiversity and ecological resilience.

The landscape also taps into Singapore's most abundant natural resources - the sun and the rain.

Solar panels integrated into sheltered walkways and seating areas generate enough renewable energy to cover 10 per cent of the building's electricity needs. A specialised harvesting system collects rainwater to irrigate the community farm.

From farm to the dining and study table

Speaking of which, Temasek Shophouse hopes to engage the wider community in sustainable living through workshops and tours around the community farm. There are also talks of a regular farmers' markets and possible farm-to-table experience, using the farm's own produce, at Bibik Violet, a Peranakan restaurant located within Temasek Shophouse.

Visit the new outdoor space at Temasek Shophouse

The outdoor space officially opens to the public on Saturday (Mar 14), where you're free to visit and enjoy quiet respite in the heart of the city.

Address: 28 Orchard Road, Singapore 238832

Operating hours: Mon to Fri 8am-9.30pm, Sat and Sun 10am-9.30pm

raewyn.koh@asiaone.com