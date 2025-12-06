Opening in 2026: New Tengah neighbourhood centre with supermarket, food court and wellness trail

Tengah residents can look forward to having a wider variety of amenities very soon!

Parc Point, the estate's second neighbourhood centre, is set to open in the first quarter of 2026.

FairPrice supermarket and Gourmet Paradise food court will be the first to begin operations while the remaining shops will open progressively, said the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Friday (Dec 5).

Parc Point will be bound by Tengah Park Avenue and Tengah Drive, next to Build-To-Order (BTO) project Parc Residences @ Tengah.

The 16,000 sqm neighbourhood centre will house a new polyclinic, over 40 shops providing a variety of retail and dining options as well as a 190-metre-long sheltered retail street leading up to the nearby residential area.

The retail street will feature an education centre, a Residents’ Network centre and various shops to support residents' day-to-day needs.

Additionally, to encourage residents to adopt an active lifestyle, Parc Point and Parc Residences @ Tengah will be connected by a wellness trail, said HDB.

The neighbourhood centre will have a network of stairways in plain sight to prompt visitors to opt for them, especially when going to the next floor.

The stairways lead right up to the roof garden and open directly into a variety of landscaped community spaces, where visitors can take a breather.

Parc Point's roof garden is also connected to a network of sky terraces located on the residential blocks' eighth floor and the nearby multi-story carpark (MSCP) via an elevated linkway.

These sky terraces and the MSCP roof will have seating areas and fitness stations, encouraging residents to bond and stay active while they enjoy panoramic views of the estate and its greenery.

The wellness trail will also have a 1.5-kilometre-long Rainforest Walk featuring thematic playgrounds and habitat zones such as a bird sanctuary and butterfly garden.

To date, a total of six BTO projects have been launched in Tengah's Park District, of which five — comprising about 4,500 units — have been completed.

Within Tengah, over 14,000 flats across 14 projects have been completed to date. This makes up close to half of the approximately 30,000 flats planned for the town.

Over 12,000 households out of the completed flats have collected their keys.

