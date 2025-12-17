Teochew Handmade Pau in Toa Payoh to close at end of 2025 after 3 decades

Those who grew up in Toa Payoh — or beyond — are likely to be familiar with Teochew Handmade Pau.

It is well known for its delicious yet affordable pau (steamed buns) and dim sum.

However, the 32-year-old hawker stall will be shuttering at the end of this month.

This was announced via a post on its Facebook page on Tuesday (Dec 17) which read: "After 32 years of serving the community, it is with deep gratitude and great reluctance that we announce the closure of our pau business."

Teochew Handmade Pau will steam their final batch of buns on Dec 31, after which they will be closed "until further notice".

According to the post, the closure is the result of the continued rise in operating costs and raw materials as well as persistent labour challenges, which placed increased pressure on the business' operations.

"Despite our best efforts to adapt, these challenges have made it unsustainable for us to continue at this time. After careful and responsible consideration, we have made the difficult decision to pause operations," it read.

Teochew Handmade Pau also expressed its appreciation for customers who have supported it throughout the years.

"For more than three decades, your trust, loyalty, and support have been the foundation of our journey. Many of you have supported us across generations, and it has been our greatest honour to serve you and to be part of your everyday moments and family traditions," the post read.

"Every visit, every kind word, and every shared memory has meant more to us than we can ever express.

"Thank you for allowing us to serve you for 32 wonderful years. We sincerely hope to welcome you again in the future."

Started with a promise

Teochew Handmade Pau began in 1993 at Toa Payoh West Market and Food Centre, where it remains till this day.

It was started by "Uncle Yeoh", who, according to the business, had wished to raise his three children and support their pursuit of further education — a promise he had made to his late wife.

The stall offers a variety of handmade steamed buns and dim sum, with prices ranging from $1 to $2.

Address: Toa Payoh West Market & Food Centre, 127 Toa Payoh Lor 1, #02-02, Singapore 310127

Opening hours: 6am to 2pm on Tuesdays to Sundays, closed on Mondays

