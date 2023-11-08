Tesla to build entry-level model in Germany

BERLIN, Germany — Tesla is set to build a new entry-level model at its European factory in Berlin, Germany, according to the company's CEO Elon Musk, who visited the plant last week. The model, which will slot below the Model 3, is said to have a retail cost of around 25,000 Euros, or around S$36,000. In Singapore's context it would be a nearly-S$200,000 car with COE, although there are no details or specs about the entry-level model as yet.

The new model is part of Tesla's plan to further make inroads into the mainstream segment, and will be built alongside the Model Y at the German factory. The introduction of the entry-level car will boost the Berlin plant's production output to one million cars a year, up from the current figure of about 250,000 cars annually.

Tesla has not revealed details on when production will begin, or any timeframes for the car to go on sale, but the car will play a critical part in helping the company achieve its target of 20 million vehicle deliveries by 2030.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.