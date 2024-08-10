Tesla Cybertruck heading to Millenia Walk

Want to catch the Cybertruck yourself? Tesla Singapore has announced that it will showcase the electric pickup at Millenia Walk!

Tesla Singapore states that all who visit will be offered a comprehensive experience, allowing them to experience the history of Tesla in Singapore, the local Supercharging network, as well as to see the Cybertruck in person, all designed to educate the public about electric vehicles. Invited customers attending private viewings will also be offered a presentation by the Tesla team, which will begin from Aug 13, 2024.

Members of the public, meanwhile, can head down to the mall from Aug 22 to Sept 1, 2024. Customers interested in joining private viewings can register their interest via Tesla Singapore's event page here.

The Tesla Cybertruck was first officially unveiled to the world in 2019, and the firm has delivered its first batch of the all-electric pickup in November 2023.

Tesla Singapore will be offering test drives of its available models including the Model 3 and Model Y at Millenia Walk to allow attendees to experience the outstanding performance and environmentally friendly features of its electric vehicles.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.