Tesla debuts new V3 Supercharger in Singapore, the first in Southeast Asia

For existing Tesla owners, as well as drivers who are slated to take deliveries of their new Tesla EVs soon, charging can now be effectuated even more quickly.

Country Manager for Tesla in Singapore, Christopher Bousigues, announced today that the first Tesla V3 Supercharger has been launched in Singapore. This is also the debut of the V3 Supercharger in Southeast Asia.

Located at Orchard Central, there are three dedicated charging lots for the Tesla Supercharger, which supports charging at up to 250kW.

This is a significant increase from the 50kW DC charging stations currently available in Singapore at multiple locations. According to Tesla, V3 Supercharging will ultimately cut the amount of time customers spend charging by an average of 50 per cent.

As reported by The Straits Times, the new V3 Supercharger charging points were installed under a regulatory sandbox by the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Transport Minister S. Iswaran said that LTA launched the scheme this month to accommodate technologies that are on track to be included in Singapore's national charging standard.

