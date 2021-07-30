Tesla delivers its first cars in Singapore

USA-based electric car manufacturer Tesla has delivered its first cars here in Singapore.

The first cars delivered were the Model 3, which customers began collecting on 29 July 2021, just five months after the firm's Singapore sales portal went live.

The first deliveries were conducted just after 10am at Tesla's soon-to-be service centre at Toa Payoh Lorong 8, which was previously occupied by Nissan.

The firm also only recently debuted its V3 Supercharger here in Singapore, at the basement of Orchard Central.

According to The Straits Times, only a handful of cars were collected, however, more are said to be planned over the following days.

The Tesla Model 3 Performance has a Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure tested range of 567km. A dual-motor all-wheel-drive system will offer a zero to 100km/h acceleration time of 3.3 seconds.

The Model 3 Standard Plus variant meanwhile, will offers a stated range of 448km, and will complete the century sprint in 5.6 seconds thanks to electric motors at the rear wheels.

Both models come with a standout 15-inch centre touchscreen in the cabin.

ALSO READ: A guide to owning a Tesla car in Singapore

This article was first published in sgcarmart.