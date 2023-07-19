Tesla has finally built its first Cybertruck

Initially slated for market launch in 2021, production and supply chain woes have meant that customers have been left hanging for Tesla's first foray into electric trucks. Now, however, it seems that the wait is over.

On July 15, the American company announced euphorically on Twitter that it had finally built its first Cybertruck. The electric pickup rolled off the production line at Giga Texas, one of Tesla's mega manufacturing facilities, located in Austin, Texas. The site is also home to the Model Y, and should produce the Tesla Semi in the future.

The first ever production Cybertruck was built at Tesla's manufacturing facility in Austin, Texas

The Tesla Cybertruck has attracted particular attention since it was first unveiled to the world in pre-Covid 2019.

It wasn't just the pickup's design, however, which skewed concept-car more than production-ready vehicle, that made headlines; a strength demonstration test for the Cybertruck's windows went south when a metal ball thrown by Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Elon Musk cracked its glass. Musk would later upload a video showing an earlier test succeeding.

Tesla says that the Cybertruck will complete the century sprint in about three seconds, and can support a payload of up to 1,600kg.

Tesla has since been outpaced by its competitors in bringing an all-electric pickup to market: Both Ford and Rivian already have tailpipe-free utes on the market, in the form of the F150 Lightning and the R1T respectively. Like Tesla, however, Rivian has also faced issues in ramping up production.

Tesla says that the Cybertruck is fitted with adaptive air suspension, with which the truck can be raised or lowered by four inches, and can support a payload of up to 1,600kg.

The vehicle is also powerful enough to complete the century sprint within the three-second range, while still boasting a range of nearly 800km. It is unclear when or if the Cybertruck will reach Singapore.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk delivers first Tesla truck, but no update on output or pricing

This article was first published in sgCarMart.