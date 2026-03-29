Tesla launches Model Y L in Singapore

Always enjoyed the tech-forward nature of Teslas, but needed something bigger to ferry more onboard? You're in luck.

Tesla is now muscling in on the three-row SUV arena with the local launch of the Tesla Model Y L ('L' stands for 'long wheelbase'), marking the first time that Singaporean buyers can buy a Tesla with more than five seats from Tesla Singapore.

The car was first shown off to media at the Tesla Experience Centre in Toa Payoh on Friday afternoon (March 27), during which Tesla Singapore also took the chance to show off the car's space, ride comfort, and power with an exclusive test drive experience for guests.

Considering that Tesla hasn't meddled with the styling, your only real immediate tells for the LWB variant are its black 'Gurney flap style' rear spoiler, which is said to add up to 100kg of extra downforce; its special 19-inch aerodynamic rims; and its variant-specific badging. Also exclusive to the Model Y L is a new Cosmic Silver paintcoat.

But the Model Y L is substantially larger than the standard car. It stretches out at 4,969mm in total length (a good 179mm longer), while its wheelbase - as its name suggests - has crucially been extended by 150mm. Park it next to a Model Y RWD 110, for instance, and you should notice the longer rear quarter glass.

The Model Y L lands in Singapore solely in six-seater guise, with two individual chairs - rather than a conventional bench - perched in the second row. While these are nowhere near the ottoman seats found on larger luxury SUVs, they're still the best seats in the house since they come with powered extendable arm rests, as well as heating and ventilation as standard.

Meanwhile, third-row passengers are still treated to electrically reclinable back rests, alongside dedicated cupholders, air vents, and USB-C charging ports. The latter are neatly embedded in the seat bases.

For a three-row SUV, the Model Y LWB offers a decent amount of cargo space with all the seats in place too. Complementing its 116-litre frunk is a 420-litre boot with all six seats in place (measured as such when the boot floor is raised to reveal more storage). This can expand to a whopping 2,539 litres with both rows of rear seats folded down - all of which, by the way, boast one-touch folding.

The level of digitalisation onboard is otherwise similar to what you'll find on the standard car.

Since the Model Y LWB is based on the facelifted Model Y, it gets the same snappy 16-inch infotainment touchscreen and 8.0-inch rear screen on board. Both, however, do offer added functionality. Apart from raising or folding the seats, the front occupants can occupy the heating/ventilation as well as the heating for the last row. Meanwhile, the direct of airflow for the last row's air vents can be adjusted via the rear occupant touchscreen.

The Model Y LWB also promises a higher level of equipment than the Model Y.

Standard kit includes a 19-speaker surround system, debuting what Tesla has referred to as an 'Immersive Sound X' system that can deliver a concert hall-like listening experience. To ensure that voice-operated commands can be executed with ease by every single passenger on board, the car also gets additional microphones on the second third rows.

On the move, the Model Y L gets staggered tyre profiles and an adaptive suspension system too for extra ride comfort, allowing what Tesla refers to as the car's "Ride & Handling Priority' to be toggled between 'Balanced' and 'Rear Comfort' modes.

Unsurprisingly, the Model Y L lands in Singapore as the new range-topper of the Model Y lineup, and gets a dual-motor all-wheel drive setup capable of a maximum of 378 kW (507 bhp) and 590Nm of torque. (Those are exactly the figures you'll find on the Model Y Long Range AWD.) All that power allows it to complete the century sprint in five seconds flat.

Interestingly, however, Tesla has also managed to make the Model Y L even more aerodynamic than before; it boasts a drag coefficient of just 0.216Cd, making it the 'most slippery' member of both the Model 3 and Model Y lineups now. Coupled with a larger 88kWh battery, the car manages an impressive WLTP-rated range of 681km on a full charge. Said battery can also support DC charging at up to 250kW.

Tesla Singapore also took the chance at the media preview to share about its progress in making long-distance road trips even more hassle-free for owners.

The American brand now offers all Tesla owners 'cross-country warranty' spanning Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand, with its border-transcending support also extending to its Supercharger network. Across all three countries, Tesla drivers can now access a grand total of 74 Supercharging stations (with 366 stalls), as well as nine Tesla Service Centres and Service Express stops.

On our shores, Tesla's presence has continued to grow as well. After placing as the sixth-best performer of 2025 with more than 3,400 units registered, it has carried impressive momentum into 2026, and currently stands as the bestselling BEV-only brand here (based January and February registrations). Tesla also currently operates three Experience locations, 15 Supercharger stations and seven destination charging stations in Singapore, with more than 2,200 home wallbox chargers installed for owners to date.

The Tesla Model Y LWB is now on sale in Singapore, with indicative prices starting from $248,999 at launch (inclusive of COE).

Starting from Saturday (28 March 2026), the car will be available for viewing at all of Tesla's three Experience Centres around Singapore, with the first customer deliveries expected to commence from the second quarter of the year.

Car model Price as of press time (inclusive of COE) Tesla Model YL Premium AWD 88kWh $248,999*

*Indicative price listed

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This article was first published in sgCarMart.