Tesla looks set to get dedicated showroom at Millenia Walk

Tesla looks set to open a new, dedicated showroom at Millenia Walk shopping centre.

The USA-based electric car manufacturer has until now had its Model 3 on display for the public to view at One Assembly within Raffles City shopping centre, which is currently slated to close its doors come on Jan 3, 2022.

Hoarding at a new store, however, has come up at the ground floor of Millenia Walk, overlooking the central atrium and bearing the Tesla logo alongside a QR code which customers can scan in order to book their own test drive.

Located directly in front of the store but currently cordoned off from the curious hands of the public also is a Tesla Model 3 Performance AWD model.

The new showroom comes just months after the mall opened as Singapore's second Tesla supercharging location. We'll update this page as more information becomes available.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.