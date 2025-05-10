Tesla Model 3 Performance review: The ultimate Tesla for the performance freak

It wasn't very long ago that the automotive social media space was awash with videos and reports of powerful Teslas demonstrating supercar levels of acceleration and performance.

It made for an interesting spectacle, especially in an era where electric vehicles (EVs) were just bursting onto the scene, and a seemingly regular-looking car doing insane speeds was quite the novelty.

But these days it's not difficult to find an EV, especially one from the large number of Chinese carmakers now penetrating the market, capable of achieving the same feat. Having an EV go from 0-100km/h in under four seconds is not exactly the extraordinary achievement it was before.

[[nid:716880]]

Viewed in that context, what relevance does the updated Tesla Model 3 Performance, the most powerful Model 3 you can currently buy in Singapore, still offer to drivers here?

What's the big deal with the Model 3 Performance?

Let's get the stats and figures out of the way first. The Model 3 Performance's dual motors put out a total of 618hp and 730Nm of torque. That's a significant bump from the 506hp and 660Nm of the pre-facelift Model 3 Performance that first debuted here in 2021, and certainly many times more than the Cat A-eligible Model 3 that we tested last year.

As such, the latest Performance is able to go from 0 to 100km/h in a blistering 3.1 seconds, a figure which would easily embarrass a Ferrari given the right conditions.

How does that feel like though? It's a sensation that can be hard to describe in mere mortal words, and would probably involve superlatives and even some expletives.

There are three settings for the throttle response: Standard, Chill and Insane, and they are pretty much self-explanatory. Trigger the last one, find an empty stretch of straight road, and experience yourself get shot forward like you've been blasted out of a cannon.

It's a thrilling ride for sure, but for those who are unaccustomed to that sort of speed, it can also feel a bit discomforting. The feeling is somewhat akin to a roller-coaster ride: exciting for some, nausea-inducing for others.

If you could take it though, the sensation is absolutely exhilarating, and perhaps even mildly addictive.

Other than speed, what else is good about the Model 3 Performance?

Truth be told, the Model 3 is actually quite an enjoyable EV to drive. And given that this is supposedly meant to be a sportier variant, the Model 3 Performance does get a few extra bits to sharpen its drive even further.

Without trying to get too technical, some of the upgrades on the Model 3 Performance include more powerful brakes, grippier sports tyres, firmer suspension, adaptive dampers, and selectable drive modes that can distribute power between the wheels as you see fit.

The car drives pretty well on its own, but it absolutely sparkles when you put it into Sport mode. The chassis is remarkably balanced, and it feels very controllable and extremely planted as you chuck it into the corners, unfazed by whatever you throw at it.

At the same time, it manages to combine that with a well-sorted ride that is comfortable enough for daily use.

Perhaps the only minor complaint is the car's relatively dull steering, but otherwise, the Model 3 Performance's breadth of ability is nothing short of sensational.

There is also a hardcore Track mode that lets you individually select settings like the amount of power sent to each wheel, and how intense you want the stability control to be. Let's just say that this mode should be best left to the experts in a controlled driving environment.

Anything else?

There are a few cosmetic upgrades, such as the mildly reprofiled front and rear bumpers, a small rear spoiler, cool-looking 20-inch alloy wheels, a 10mm reduction in ride height, and an odd-looking badge on the boot lid that looks like the Union Jack on steroids.

Other than that though, the rest of the car is much the same as any other Model 3 really.

It's the same on the inside. Aside from the sports seats, the cabin is virtually indistinguishable from regular Model 3s. That means you get the same 15.4-inch central touchscreen which functions as the main control centre for everything, and a minimalist dashboard design that lacks physical controls.

The merits of such a design will always a debatable topic, but the fact that Tesla is moving to reintroduce a physical indicator stalk for the upcoming new Model Y is a sign that there has been enough pushback from customers for them to reconsider some of their design choices.

So, is it worth my time?

Teslas will always be polarising cars for many reasons. But if you are able to view them objectively, the Model 3 Performance does offer excellent value considering what you get.

For $256,054 including COE (as of May 2025), you get an EV that can blitz past sports car many times its price tag, while also being entertaining to drive at the same time.

Sure, there remain some flaws, such as the ergonomically odd interior, but if you can look past that, then the Tesla Model 3 Performance demonstrates that it has so much more depth than simply being a car that attracts social media clout.

[[nid:692598]]

ben.chia@asiaone.com

No part of this article can be reproduced without permission from AsiaOne.