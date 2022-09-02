Tesla Model Y begins deliveries in Singapore

After launching in Singapore to much fanfare in July, Tesla's Model Y has started local deliveries, with 10 Singaporean owners driving away with their new Model Y SUVs at Tesla's Toa Payoh Experience Centre.

The Model Y SUV is Tesla's first SUV to be sold in Singapore, and marks the brand's second official model here since arriving here a year ago with the Model 3.

The Model Y comes in two flavours – the base rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive Performance version.

ALSO READ: First impressions: 2022 Tesla Model Y performance

The AWD Performance version has dual electric motors, an estimated range of 520km, and a beginning price of $190,195 before COE.

To support its Tesla ecosystem, the brand also currently operates nine Supercharging stations islandwide, which can charge a Model Y from 10 to 80 per cent in "around 20 minutes", according to the brand.