Tesla opens dedicated retail store at Millenia Walk

Tesla Singapore has opened the doors of its new dedicated showroom, located at Millenia Walk shopping centre.

The new retail location comes just months after the mall became the second location in Singapore to host Tesla's V3 Superchargers, and comes following the closure of Tesla's former temporary site at One Assembly within Raffles City shopping centre.

Prospective Tesla buyers will be able to experience the Model 3 at the new retail store, which hosted two test drive vehicles at the car park entrance just across the Great Hall when we visited the showroom.

An announcement released by Pontiac Land Group states that test drives to be conducted along the East Coast Parkway's scenic waterfront, located just three minutes away from the shopping centre. You can book a test drive in advance, via Tesla Singapore's dedicated site here.

Tesla Singapore's new showroom is located at #01-84, facing The Great Hall at Millenia Walk. Opening hours for the new showroom are 11.00am to 8.00pm from Sundays to Thursdays, while opening hours for Fridays and Saturdays are from 11.00am to 8.30pm.

Millenia Walk is located at 9 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039596.

This article was first published in sgCarMart.