Tesla opens its eighth and latest Supercharger at West Coast Plaza

Tesla opened its latest Supercharging station in Singapore on July 1 at West Coast Plaza.

The latest location brings the total number of Supercharging stations in Singapore to eight, and with the West Coast station containing three Superchargers, it means there are now a total of 24 Superchargers spread across the eight locations islandwide.

Tesla’s eighth Supercharger is now opened at West Coast Plaza.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Tesla

Aside from West Coast Plaza, the other Supercharging stations in Singapore are located at Katong V, Millennia Walk, Orchard Central, Star Vista, Century Square, Causeway Point and Waterway Point.

Charging rates at Tesla's Superchargers are billed at $0.48 per kWh, and the service at the West Coast Plaza location is available round the clock 24/7.

Tesla’s Superchargers are able to recharge a Model 3’s battery from nearly empty to 80% in just under an hour.

PHOTO: Leow Ju-Len

Tesla's Superchargers are able to recharge a Model 3's battery from nearly empty to 80 per cent in just under an hour. With the rising popularity of Tesla cars in Singapore, Tesla plans to expand their Supercharger network here by adding a new station every quarter.

PHOTO: Tesla

The government is planning to roll out 60,000 charging points across Singapore by 2030 as part of its Green Plan 2030, and EV sales have been growing steadily here over the past year as well thanks to the slew of incentives introduced to encourage the adoption of electrified vehicles in Singapore.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.