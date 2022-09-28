Tesla recalls over a million vehicles in the US

WASHINGTON, USA - Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million vehicles in America for a defect in the power-operated windows that might not react correctly after detecting an object.

This recall affects the following Tesla models:

2017-22 Model 3

2020-21 Model Y

2021-22 Model S and Model X

Tesla shared that as of Sept 16 it had not received any warranty claims, field reports, crashes, injuries, or deaths related to the defect.

Vehicles in production and pre-delivery containment received a software update to fix this issue. Tesla will also provide an over-the-air update for the rest of the affected vehicles.

Tesla service stores have been notified of this, and owners will be notified Nov 15.

We've reached out to Tesla Singapore for word on whether this recall affects Singapore but have yet to receive a response.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.