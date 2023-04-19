Tesla reduces local prices of Model 3 and Model Y

Tesla will reduce the local retail price of their Model 3 and Model Y cars. The American automaker cited continuous improvements in vehicle manufacturing and efficient cost control behind the decision.

The most affordable Tesla will now only set you back $75,990 without COE, a 5 per cent decrease from the previous MSRP of $79,990. Refer to the table below for the full list of car variants and their revised pricing.

PHOTO: Motorist

All new Tesla vehicle purchases are also eligible for a COE incentive of up to $3500 and free home charger upon delivery by this quarter. Under the EV Early Adoption Incentive and Vehicular Emission Schemes, all Tesla electric vehicles are eligible for an additional registration fee and VES rebates of up to $45,000.

The public can visit the Toa Payoh and Millenia Walk Gallery Tesla Experience Center to learn more and schedule a test drive to experience the cars for themselves!

This article was first published in Motorist.