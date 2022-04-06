Tesla Singapore announces Supercharger prices at $0.48/kWh

If you want to charge your Tesla at one of Tesla’s own Superchargers, it won’t be free of charge as of today. Users will now be charged $0.48 per kilowatt-hour for using the Superchargers, and idle fees will be chargeable too.

The idle fees will be $0.50 per minute and $1.00 per minute when the station is 100 per cent occupied. These idling fees will apply to all Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y cars.

Based on Tesla’s Supercharger prices, the cost to charge a Model 3 standard range would be $24. As for the Singaporean who took 46 minutes to fully charge the Model 3 performance, it would now cost $37.44 with the new Supercharger pricing structure.

In comparison, the current prices at SP Group chargers are $0.47/kWh for the 50kW direct-current fast charger and S$0.42/kWh for the 43kW alternating-current charger.



Tesla’s Superchargers are much faster and charge at up to 270kW. According to Tesla, a Model Y can charge up to 261 kilometres in 15 minutes with the Superchargers, while the Model 3 would charge an estimated 282 kilometres.

How does the Supercharger Idle Fee work?

For every additional minute, a car remains connected to the Supercharger, it will incur an idle fee. If the car is moved within five minutes, the fee is waived. Idle fees only apply when a Supercharger station is at 50 per cent capacity or more. Idle fees double when the station is at 100 per cent capacity.

This means to avoid the unnecessary idling payment fees, users are discouraged from leaving their vehicles in the charge lot after their EVs are fully charged.

Tesla’s Model Y SUV has been homologated but not listed for sale officially just yet

PHOTO: Tesla

Do idle fees apply if there are Supercharger spots still available?

Idle fees apply to any car occupying a Supercharger if the station is at 50 per cent capacity or more and the charge session is complete. Idle fees double when the station is at 100 per cent capacity.

How will you know when you’ve incurred an idle fee?

The Tesla mobile app notifies you when charging nears completion and again when charging is complete.

Idle fees are then accrued when the station is at 50 per cent capacity or more until your vehicle is moved. After each Supercharger session, all details, including idle fees incurred, are available in your Tesla Account.

Tesla currently has five Superchargers in Singapore located at Katong V, Millennia Walk, Orchard Central, Waterway Point, and their most recent one at Star Vista.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.