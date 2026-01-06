Tesla Singapore launches new Model Y Long Range RWD

Tesla Singapore has officially introduced the Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel Drive (RWD) — said to be the most efficient and longest-ranged Model Y variant in Singapore to date.

Succeeding the Model Y RWD, key to the Model Y Long Range RWD's marathoning claims is its larger 84kWh battery (compared to the 65kWh item on the Model Y RWD), which gives it an impressive WLTP-rated range of up to 661km on a full charge.

But here's where things get even more interesting.

While the new variant is also propelled by a single motor sending all of its power to the rear wheels, Tesla Singapore has optimised the power output so that the Model Y Long Range RWD qualifies for a lower road tax band (thus shaving $1,272 off its annual road tax).

The SUV is now capable of a slightly lower 220kW and 350Nm of torque (compared to 255kW and 450Nm previously), but can still complete the century sprint in a brisk 5.8 seconds.

The latest move by Tesla Singapore means that the local Model 3 and Model Y lineups now mirror each other more closely in terms of power output and battery sizes.

Both the Cat A COE-friendly Model 3 110 and Model Y 110 are powered by the same 62.5kWh battery and have their power outputs capped at 110kW (148bhp).

Moving up, the Model 3 Long Range RWD and Model Y Long Range RWD are then powered by the same 84kWh battery, and are capable of a peak output of 219kW (294bhp) and 220kW (295bhp) respectively.

Only the range-topping variants of both models are different, with the ludicrously quick Model 3 Performance AWD's 461kW (618bhp) and 730Nm of torque pipping the Model Y Long Range AWD's 378 kW (507 bhp) and 590Nm.

To celebrate the launch of the Model Y Long Range RWD — and to reaffirm its support of Singapore's shift to emission-free transportation — Tesla Singapore states that it is providing a limited-time $5,000 EV Adoption Incentive on all of its models.

The brand has also reminded that buyers that even with the revisions to the EV Early Adoption Incentive (EEAI) and Vehicular Emissions Scheme (VES) from Jan 1, 2026, buyers can still access up to $30,000 in combined rebates when buying a new Tesla.

Tesla also continues to offer customers with OTA (Over-The-Air) updates that enhance vehicle features. The latest 2025 Holiday update introduces exciting additions such as Photobooth, Phone Left Behind Chime, Dashcam Viewer Update, and more.

Car model Price as of press time (valid till Jan 6, 2026, inclusive of COE and $5,000 EV Adoption Incentive) Tesla Model Y Long Range RWD 84kWh $230,888

This article was first published in sgCarMart.