Tesla Singapore's Superchargers to become pay-to-use from April 5

SINGAPORE – Tesla’s Superchargers, its electric vehicle charge network, will be pay-to-use beginning April 5, 2022 most likely at a rate of approximately $0.50 per kWh.



The charge stations have been free for Tesla owners to use since the brand opened its first Superchargers in Singapore, and it’s gradually been expanding the network slowly to more locations around the island.



It was one of the big perks of Tesla ownership, since Superchargers are capable of up to 250kW DC fast charging, and one of the fastest (if not the fastest) EV chargers here – which enable feats like this.



However in a recent announcement to Tesla owners, Tesla Singapore says that it will begin charging for the use of Superchargers. They will be billed for using the charge points per kWh, which is the same way almost all EV chargers do here.



Tesla Singapore has not revealed what the exact price per-kWh hour is, but Tesla Singapore’s support pages currently show an idle fee charge structure of $0.50/min if there are other open charge spaces, and $1.00/min if that particular charging station is totally full. That’s basically a ‘get outta here if your car is full’ fine, and you pay more if you’re taking up space during a period of high demand.

Given Singapore’s major player in the charging scene, SP, currently charges around $0.52kWh for its 50kW DC fast chargers, it stands to reason that Tesla would demand a similar price to both this, and its own idle fee, for vehicle charging. We’ll post more information as we get it.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.