Tested positive for Covid-19? Here's where you should seek help, and the kind of treatment you would need

SINGAPORE - Depending on how old you are and whether your home is a suitable setting for you to recover in, the Health Ministry will recommend one of four recovery settings that will be available from Thursday (Sept 23).

1. Home recovery

Patient type: Those who are

- Fully vaccinated

- Aged 12 to 69 years old

- Have mild symptoms or none

- Have no severe diseases or illnesses

- Have no household members who are over 80 years old or are in one of the vulnerable groups (for example, those who are pregnant, with a weakened immune response or with multiple comorbidities)

- Able to self-isolate in a room, preferably with an attached bathroom

Medical care: Telemedicine providers

Additional notes:

- Patients will receive an SMS within 24 hours, with a link to provide their details to start the 10-day home recovery

- They will be issued an isolation order and may be tagged with an electronic monitoring device

- Household members will have to register themselves as close contacts using the same link; they will receive an electronic quarantine order via SMS

2. Community care facilities

Patient type: Individuals who are clinically well, or who have mild symptoms, and do not require much medical care

Medical care: On-site doctors and nurses

Capacity: More than 5,500 beds currently, with 1,000 to be added by the end of September

Location:

- Connect @ Changi at the Singapore Expo

- D'Resort NTUC

- Tuas South

- Former Ang Mo Kio Institute of Technical Education

- Village Hotel Sentosa

- Civil Service Club @ Loyang

- Bright Vision Hospital

Connect@Changi converted into Covid-19 community care facility

3. Stepped-up community care facilities

Patient type: Those who are generally well but have underlying health conditions that require closer monitoring, such as cardiac, neurological or respiratory diseases or weakened immune response

Medical care: More medical and nursing staff, as well as medical monitoring devices

Capacity: 300 beds by Friday, with the first facility to open on Thursday with 250 beds

Location:

- NTUC Health Nursing Home (Tampines)

- Connect @ Changi at Singapore Expo

Additional notes: Suitable Covid-19 patients from nursing homes will be prioritised for admission to mitigate potential spread within residential long-term care facilities

4. Hospitals and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases

Patient type: Those who need close and specialised medical attention, such as oxygen supplementation and intensive care.

Medical care: Oxygen supplementation, and intensive care units (ICUs)

Capacity:

- Non-ICU isolation beds in general wards: About 1,300

- ICU: 100 beds currently, with the ability to increase to about 300 beds at short notice

Additional notes: Those who have acute respiratory infection symptoms should avoid going to accident and emergency departments unless they have severe symptoms, such as chest pain or shortness of breath.

