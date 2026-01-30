Even after 30 years, this kavadi carrier's devotion keeps him going every Thaipusam

Ganesan Murugayyan has been carrying the kavadi at almost every Thaipusam since he was 19 years old.

He will do so once more during this year's festival on Sunday (Feb 1), and he has no plans to stop any time soon.

"As far as I can, and God willing, I'll continue doing it," the 50-year-old told AsiaOne in a recent interview.

Thaipusam is a festival celebrated by Tamil Hindus, dedicated to Murugan — the deity of courage, power, and virtue.

It marks the day Parvati — the goddess of love, fertility and devotion as well as his mother — gifted him a divine spear to vanquish evil.

During this festival, devotees express gratitude and seek blessings through acts such as carrying kavadi and offering milk pots to Murugan.

Kavadi, which means "burden", are ornate structures carried by devotees to show their devotion to Murugan. There are various types of kavadi — some involve body piercing, and some do not.

Ganesan said that he first took up carrying the kavadi after his A-Level exams as he wanted to pray for good results, which would secure him a spot in the university course he wished to enroll in.

Little did he know that this decision would result in him continuing to participate in the practice for the next three decades, with his prayers and wishes evolving to include his wife, children and extended family members.

The father of two, who works in the aviation industry, said that carrying this structure during Thaipusam allows him to feel a closeness to his faith and devotion, which keeps him coming back every year.

"I draw lots of positive energy [from carrying the kavadi] and I try to disperse it to the people I love around me," he said.

This process has also instilled in him important values such as discipline, perseverance, and willpower — which he continues to live by.

To Ganesan, Thaipusam is a time of self-realisation and reflection.

It is also an opportunity to show gratitude for the blessings one has received as well as one's hopes for the future, he said.

When asked why he decided to express his devotion through the act of carrying the kavadi at 19, Ganesan said: "I think devotion and love can be expressed in many different ways. For me, carrying the kavadi felt right."

"At that age, everything is so fast-paced — you're just moving so quickly. And there are so many things happening in your life, you hardly stop and reflect on what's going on. This decision helped me do that."

According to Ganesan, this act of devotion has allowed him to feel at peace, and that is why he has stuck to it since.

Family heirloom kavadi

Carrying the kavadi also creates family bonding opportunities for the 50-year-old.

Many of Ganesan's immediate and extended family members have supported him in various ways by helping him assemble his kavadi or accompanying him during the approximately 4km walk.

In fact, his kavadi — which weighs between 20 to 30kg and is over 40 years old — was passed down to him by his uncles.

During his first three years, Ganesan carried a pal kavadi — consisting of a short pole topped with an arch and a small pot of milk tied to each end — and later switched to a vel (spear) kavadi, which he had grown up seeing his uncles carry.

To preserve the significance and history behind this family heirloom, Ganesan avoided making any major changes when he refurbished it.

"Once it was passed down, to me, I took it upon myself to embrace it and look after the kavadi, because it's a sacred thing," he said.

"My uncles carried the kavadi to fulfil their vows for their own reasons, and I'm carrying it today to fulfil my vows for my personal reasons... but I think the ultimate purpose is still our devotion [to Murugan]."

Every year, Ganesan spends about 21 days preparing the kavadi before Thaipusam.

This includes ensuring the structure is in optimal condition, all parts of the kavadi can be securely attached once he is at the temple on the day of the festival, as well as getting into the headspace to carry the kavadi.

This year, Ganesan plans to hold the prayers for Thaipusam at his home on Friday evening in order to give his family — and himself — ample time to rest before the big day.

Like previous years, the group will reach the temple at about 5am on Sunday to prepare for and join the procession, he said.

The whole process usually wraps up by noon. Once he removes the kavadi, his family goes for a meal together to end off the festivities.

Carrying on tradition?

When asked if there was anything he hoped his family members — especially his 19-year-old son and 18-year-old daughter — would understand from his journey, Ganesan stressed that he has no expectations on his kids to carry on this tradition as it was something which he took upon himself.

Instead, he hopes that they will continue to understand and support him as he continues carrying the kavadi and expressing his devotion.

"I would love for them to understand that I chose this path because it felt closest to me, and it's my path to self-realisation and devotion," he said.

Ganesan added that he already sees his children displaying an understanding towards his faith and decision to carry the kavadi.

"I hope they find their own paths in life but have that belief and that trust [in themselves] which I have developed through my own journey."

And if he were to meet his 19-year-old self, Ganesan would commend him on his choice.

"I'll pat him on his back and say, 'It's a good decision you made, because you started this — and here we are, together'," he said.

Devotees may visit Sri Thendayuthapani Temple and Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple to offer prayers, observe the procession, and seek blessings for Thaipusam this year.

The procession will begin at Sri Srinivasa Perumal Temple at 11.30pm on Jan 31, while the doors at Sri Thendayuthapani Temple will open at 12.05am on Feb 1.

