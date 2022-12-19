Thank you 2022, next: 6 things that made our year a little more bearable

In the blink of an eye, we're down to our last month of 2022. And boy, has it been a ride.

It's been a year full of adaptations as we transition back to normalcy. The world is slowly opening up again and it's beginning to feel a lot like pre-pandemic times.

While the changes haven't been easy on many of us, it's still good to pause and reflect on the little things that helped us get through another trying year.

So, here's my roundup of 2022 and six things that saved my sanity.

1. Being able to gather in large groups again

One cumbersome issue that the pandemic brought about was the group size limitations.

So, with the lifting of these restrictions, being able to enjoy a hearty meal with an unlimited number of loved ones and friends has been very liberating.

PHOTO: Pexels

However, preparing food for large groups can be a headache. Thankfully, the pandemic has made me more familiar with food delivery apps, so ordering food has become second nature to me.

Catering for larger groups isn't necessarily an expensive affair either. With pandapro, foodpanda's subscription programme, I've actually managed to save more.

Apart from free deliveries for food and groceries, pandapro also offers discounts on tapau orders via pick-up and when you eat out at selected restaurant partners.

2. Exercising for endorphins

PHOTO: Pexels

I was hardly active until the pandemic - being in lockdown taught me the importance of keeping fit.

With the resumption of activities and the reopening of gyms, I've ditched the home workouts to explore other ways to stay active.

For instance, I've recently been dabbling in more strength training exercises at my neighbourhood gym. I also picked up yoga to train my flexibility and core.

3. Hybrid work arrangements

One good thing that the pandemic brought about was the introduction of work-from-home arrangements and now, hybrid work is the new norm for many companies.

With less need to commute and more free time before and after work, I've been able to rest more and have time for the things that matter.

And at the same time, I also get to spend a good amount of time with my colleagues and have more face-to-face interactions with them.

I must admit that one bothersome issue about going back to the office is having to jostle with the lunch crowd and waste time standing in line.

PHOTO: foodpanda

Thankfully, with foodpanda pick-up, I can order and pick up my food in as fast as 10 minutes and enjoy savings of up to 30 per cent while I'm at it. This means more time to have lunch with my colleagues!

4. Getting to travel again

It’s been a painful two years without travel and finally, we get to walk down the plane aisle again.

Once the border restrictions loosened up, I immediately booked tickets to Bangkok and South Korea to satisfy my wanderlust.

PHOTO: Pexels

It also feels nice to resume my weekend trips to Johor Bahru for a quick getaway.

5. Trying out new recipes at home

The pandemic gave me the time and opportunities to be more experimental in the kitchen.

The slew of viral TikTok recipes has contributed to this too but at times, I wasn't able to find the ingredients I needed.

Fortunately, thanks to pandamart's extensive and affordable variety of products - including fresh produce like vegetables, fruits, and meats - it has been a lifesaver in that department.

PHOTO: foodpanda

It also helps that with pandamart, I no longer need to waste time scanning supermarket aisles and lugging home bags of heavy groceries. With a few clicks, I can cart out my items and relax while waiting for my items to arrive within an hour.

6. Gift exchange sessions with my besties

During the restrictions on large groups, my friends and I would motivate each other by sending surprise gifts via courier.

Some goodies they sent included skincare, books and even board games!

With the launch of pandago, a courier service on foodpanda, delivering things to my loved ones has never been easier, especially since parcels can be sent and received within 60 minutes.

PHOTO: foodpanda

In fact, I’ll even be using it to deliver some of my Christmas gifts this festive season too, especially since it’s always tough to meet all my friends during this period.

Who’s ready to say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023? I know I am.

melissateo@asiaone.com

