'Thank you for being part of our journey': Prata Wala announces closure, sole remaining franchised outlet to rebrand

It looks like prata lovers will have to seek a new favourite spot with Prata Wala's recent announcement of its closure.

The halal-certified chain, specialising in both North and South Indian cuisines, took to Facebook on Tuesday (Feb 18) stating that it was ceasing operations.

The eatery also thanked customers for their support over the years.

"Dear customers, thank you for being part of our journey at Prata Wala," read the caption to the post.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of Prata Wala... Serving you has been a true privilege" the statement continued, without giving an explanation for the closure.

The announcement seemed to have taken its supporters by surprise.

A Facebook user described the news as both sad and shocking.

"Oh God, that's very upsetting. Thank u long for the journey of your business. I like [your] butter chicken and prata," another netizen mentioned.

Prata Wala's Facebook announcement did not explicitly state its final day of operations.

There also seemed to be confusion among netizens as to whether the closure notice affects all outlets.

According to Prata Wala's website, only two outlets remain of the chain eatery, one at Jurong Point in Boon Lay and another in Chinatown Point, although a search on Google Maps showed that only the Jurong Point outlet was marked "permanently closed".

AsiaOne has reached out to Prata Wala for more information.

From Prata Wala to Makan Prata

When AsiaOne visited Prata Wala's Chinatown Point outlet on Wednesday afternoon, it appeared to be business as usual.

The restaurant manager confirmed that the closure applies only to the Jurong Point outlet as that is the "main brand", while the Chinatown Point branch is a franchise outlet, he said.

Operator and franchise owner of Prata Wala Chinatown Point Aubrey Young told AsiaOne that the outlet in Chinatown will "continue to operate" moving forward, albeit with a name change.

"We have loyal customers whom we don't want to disappoint. We can disclose the new brand — Makan Prata. I think locals will be able to relate more with this new brand," Aubrey said.

She noted that a number of customers had already enquired if the Chinatown Point outlet was closing.

In response, a current instore poster reads: "Our brand will be undergoing an exciting change soon! Same great food, same team, but with more variety!"

She added that this rebranding exercise will take place next week and Makan Prata will retain "90 to 95 per cent" of the current menu, so customers can "expect the same quality of food" while also being introduced to a few new items.

Additional reporting by Melissa Teo

