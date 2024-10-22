'Thank you for believing in our vision': Homegrown jewellery brand Mondays Made opens first physical store

The jump from home-based business to physical store can't be easy but Mondays Made managed to do it in under a year.

Despite launching online only in January, the local jewellery brand has already opened its first brick-and-mortar store, located at The Centrepoint in Orchard.

Monday Made shared the announcement on its socials on Oct 11, its first day of operations.

Fans can now experience its jewellery in person and up close.

In the Instagram post, the brand took time to acknowledge and thank its followers for the support.

"We couldn't have done this without you. Thank you for believing in our vision to create a brand that celebrates creativity, quality and authenticity," it said.

And if you happen to be feeling those unpleasant Monday blues, maybe Mondays Made can help with its store-opening promotions.

There is a 15 per cent discount when you purchase two items from the retail store. If you buy three or more pieces of jewellery, it is 20 per cent off.

This offer runs until Oct 31.

According to their website, the jewellery is made from either 18k Gold Vermeil, 18k Rose Gold Vermeil or S925 Rhodium Vermeil.

These materials are hypoallergenic, making it suitable for those with sensitive skin or allergies.

Some of the jewellery to look out for includes the Carved Sakura Ring ($89), Coin Spinner Ring ($99) and Carved Sunflower Necklace ($109).

AsiaOne has reached out to Mondays Made for more information.

From finance to jewellery

Sheaufen Tay and Sharlyn Koh, founders of the brand, were previously working in finance before taking this dip into the jewellery industry.

In an earlier Instagram post on April 15, they noted that finding jewellery for a formal office job can be difficult.

"As former professionals in the finance industry, we understand firsthand the struggle of finding jewellery for the workplace environment that reflects one's individuality," the post said.

The brand's goal is simple and quite literal.

"We want your Mondays to be made — delightful, hopeful, mindful," the caption added.

