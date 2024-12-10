'Thank you for taking care of me': Chinese artist designs video game to commemorate late grandmother

There is no universal guide for navigating death and grief.

For Chinese artist Zhou Yichen, whose paternal grandmother died in October, his healing came in the form of designing a video game to commemorate her.

The five-minute-long English-language game on the Nintendo Game Boy platform, aptly titled Grandma, allows the player to interact with a character important to Yichen's life — his late grandmother.

Whether it's eating or having a chat, taking a stroll or helping her bathe, there are numerous ways the player can interact with the elderly woman in the game.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/zhouyichen2110/p/DCsdv-dSBlO/?img_index=3[/embed]

On Nov 23, Yichen provided some context on his social media as to the special bond he holds with his late grandmother.

The 31-year-old mentioned that, six months ago, his grandmother suffered an injury after experiencing a fall at home.

Given her constraints in mobility, he decided to move in to her home and take care of her.

They created new memories in the six months living together before his grandmother died from an illness Oct 11.

"To commemorate this time, I made this game to remember my grandma and cherish the last time we spent together," Yichen said.

"Thank you (for taking) care of me during this time," the grandmother character said in a poignant final scene of the game.

Holding her hand, the player replies: "I will miss you forever, grandma."

The grandmother character then departs and ascends heavenward.

The game is still playable after her departure, though many rooms are no longer occupied by her.

Clicking on particular items, from a sofa to a wheelchair, will bring up pictures of the deceased woman.

But unlike other games, there are no rewards or "achievements" to pursue.

Yichen told Chinese news website Upstream News that the video game is not for entertainment or recreation.

Instead, it was created in remembrance of his late grandmother and to record the time they spent together.

According to the website, Yichen loved playing games on the Nintendo Game Boy console and learned to code and draw for video games in 2019.

His act of love has touched many, even those who may not comprehend what the video game is exactly.

His father told Upstream News that he was "very moved" upon seeing his mother's face in the game console.

He added: "Such games are very meaningful. My son can apply what he has learnt to real life to commemorate and remember his grandmother.

"I think it is worth supporting his studies and dreams."

[[nid:700294]]

amierul@asiaone.com