Thank you for your service: NSmen to get freebies, discounts

SINGAPORE — All former and current national servicemen and Safra members can receive freebies and discounts for food, lifestyle products and services at more than 180 merchants islandwide, to recognise their contributions to Singapore's defence.

Among the highlights are half-price discounts on booking fees for Safra club facilities, weekend movie offers at Shaw Theatres, and promotions at food and beverage joints such as Burger King and Coffee Bean and Tea Leaf.

Safra members can each redeem an ice cream at Swensen's outlets islandwide. They, as well as national servicemen, can also claim a chicken burger at McDonald's, which is handing out 15,000 burgers in phases over the coming months.

Between June 28 and July 2, Safra members and national servicemen can get 23 per cent off fuel purchases at Caltex, too.

Most of the 220 Appreciating NSmen Deals will commence by July 1 on Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Day, with most promotions lasting till Aug 31, said Safra in a statement on June 30. National servicemen and Safra members have to present their 11B or Safra membership card to enjoy these benefits. For the list of deals, visit safra.sg/appreciationdeals

The deals are part of initiatives to celebrate the efforts of national servicemen and to commemorate 40 years of the Republic's long-running national defence campaign Total Defence, which rallies Singaporeans to rise up to social, economic, military, civil, psychological and digital challenges.

As part of the festivities, more than 80,000 national servicemen and their families have participated in Safra open house events, which held carnival activities and Total Defence-related exhibitions between June 15 and 30 at seven Safra locations across Singapore.

The Safra open house events ended on June 30 with an open house at the recently opened Safra clubhouse in Choa Chu Kang, featuring performances, games and other activities.

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and his spouse, Jane Ittogi, were among the visitors at the event. They were joined by Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and Senior Minister of State for Defence and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad.

They met national servicemen and participants at the open house, including families playing a giant Total Defence-themed board game and children participating in an art jam.

Home-grown singer-songwriter Yong Wen Yen, whose stage name is AEONA, performed her song Carry Forth The Fire. The song, based on the theme of cohesion among Singaporeans, was the winning entry in a songwriting competition for Total Defence organised by The Songwriter Music College.

Tharman, who is also patron of Safra, penned down a personal pledge of commitment to Total Defence. Speaking to the media, Zaqy, who is also president of Safra, said more than 40,000 pledges have been collected from the public to show support for NSmen or themes related to Total Defence, like multiracialism under social defence.

"Every year, NSmen serve their duties, whether in the SAF, SCDF (Singapore Civil Defence Force), or the police, to train and safeguard our defence and security," said Zaqy. "We appreciate all the efforts and their contribution, especially their families, too, for their support."

