Thanks, but no thanks: Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice owners reject $3 million offer to buy the brand

Three million dollars is a lot of money to turn down.

But the third-generation owner of Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice had no qualms in doing so when an interested party flashed that sum in hopes of buying over their brand, he told Shin Min Daily News.

On Monday (Oct 10), the Chinese newspaper reported that Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice has received a number of offers over the years from external parties interested to buy over the business.

Given how popular it is, there's no real surprise there.

However, the third-generation owner, surnamed Lee, was adamant that he is not willing to sell the brand.

He told the newspaper that the family-owned business has been passed through the generations and he intends to keep it that way.

"There are very few food businesses that are passed down to the fourth generation. I hope we can continue to pass it down to the fifth and sixth generations," Lee said.

Legacy and keeping the taste authentic matters here — even for his mother, the 85-year-old second-generation owner.

To this day, she will either drop by the stall or have her son bring back some food for a taste test.

"She's very strict, and can tell if there's anything wrong with the taste."

And it's not just her. Lee said that the family frequently does taste tests as well, and will provide feedback to their suppliers. should they notice any issues with the ingredient quality.

What began as a food cart along Clyde Terrace Market in 1930 has grown to be a food institution in Singapore.

Beach Road Scissors Cut Curry Rice's stall at 229 Jalan Besar was the brand's sole outlet until 2021, when it opened another outlet at Ion Orchard's Hawker Street.

Just last Friday (Oct 7), the brand opened a third branch at VivoCity.

According to its Facebook post, this is its first casual dining restaurant.

Judging by the owners' response to buyout offers so far, fans will have little to worry about — the brand and its well-loved curry rice are here to stay for a while longer.

