Guess who's back? The Mad Sailors returns to Haji Lane after 4 years

After a four-year break, halal-British restaurant The Mad Sailors has returned to its original space at Haji Lane on May 8.

The restaurant has shifted its focus to offering fish and chips — there are no other mains on the menu aside from the Hoke Fish and Chips ($15.90) as well as Halibut Fish and Chips ($18.90).

Side dishes include British classics such as Clam Chowder ($9.90), crispy Brussels Sprouts ($8.90), a Pickle Platter ($6.90) with briny gherkins, pickled onions and quail eggs, as well as Butter Beer ($8.90).

The Mad Sailors first hinted at the reopening last month, posting an Instagram reel of its storefront with the caption: "Hello, it's been a while."

The restaurant had closed in 2022 after operating for six years. In its closure announcement, The Mad Sailors reassured customers that it would return.

News of its reopening has been welcomed by the public.

One commented: "Oh my god! You guys are back for good? Missed your fish and chips! Excited much!" Another said: "Can't wait."

Shortly after the reopening, The Mad Sailors thanked customers for the "overwhelming response".

"Everything's battered to order and our chips are made fresh and cooked three times, so when we sell out, we sell out. We're working on making sure that doesn't happen again," the team said.

The Mad Sailors was first opened in 2016 by local F&B brand The Black Hole Group, which also operates several other popular dining concepts in Singapore such as Tipo Pasta Bar and The Granary.

AsiaOne has contacted The Mad Sailors for more information.

Address: 778 North Bridge Road, Singapore 198746

Opening hours: 12pm to 9pm (Sunday to Thursday), 12pm to 10pm (Friday and Saturday), closed on Tuesdays

[[nid:732133]]

carol.ong@asiaone.com