Theatre review: Electrify My World, Nelson Chia's lightbulb moment on art as mediator between science and humanity

Local Mandarin theatre company Nine Years Theatre has a reputation for artistically grounding its works in universal themes that challenge culture and advocate for humanity.

So naturally, our curiosity was piqued when we heard the title of their latest theatre production: Electrify My World.

Science has always had a turbulent relationship with humanity, and Electrify My World dives into the heart of this rocky relationship.

Many know that Thomas Edison was the genius behind the world's first practical incandescent bulb, but few give credit to another significant inventor - Nikola Tesla.

Written and directed by Nelson Chia, the play takes us back in time, delving into the two brilliant scientists' race to light up New York City.

PHOTO: Nine Years Theatre

If you're wondering just how engaging a show on the invention of the electrical system can be, the answer is: Brilliantly.

The play unpacks the century-old War of Currents for us in dazzling style, tracing the crossroads, decisions, and tactics that both inventors employed.

It isn't shy about showcasing controversial moments in history, such as the way Edison was willing to electrocute animals simply to portray Tesla's ideas in a negative light.

These moments highlight a world that prioritizes efficiency over sustainability, and economic growth over the environment and the people that live in it - essentially the tango between science and humanity.

PHOTO: Nine Years Theatre

The careful portrayal of each character by the six actors helped illustrate this narrative.

Each actor (Jodi Chan, Mia Chee, She Yi Ching, Hang Qian Chou, Neo Hai Bin, Timothy Wan) may have donned multiple hats across the production, but in each role they played, from a pigeon on the street to Edison and Tesla themselves, the distinction was nuanced.

PHOTO: Nine Years Theatre

But we have to say that set designer Petrina Dawn Tan and lighting designer Liu Yong Hua Faith truly outdid themselves with a set that brought light, both literally and figuratively, to the play.

From the bulbs hung around the 360-degree stage like fairy lights that twinkled at key moments of the play, to the stage itself that swirled in the end to signal a time-lapse, these important additions helped bring the story to life.

PHOTO: Nine Years Theatre

Watching this play reminded us of French artist Edgar Degas' words - "art is not about what you see, but what you make others see".

Electrify My World is a reflection of how each and every individual on the team did their best to bring out an honest and meaningful art piece, that not only entertains the audience but engages them beyond the performance.

Electrify My World runs from Oct 8 to 17, 2021 at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, Multi-Purpose Hall Level 7, 1 Straits Blvd, Singapore 018906. Tickets are priced from $38 via SISTIC.

This article was first published in City Nomads.