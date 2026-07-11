Work-life separation? Woman shares 3 work culture differences between Singapore and UK

After a year of living and working in Singapore, one expat, who goes by the name of GuGu, is leaving our little red dot for good.

Before heading back, she posted a TikTok video sharing the differences in work cultures between Singapore and the United Kingdom (UK), where she previously lived.

"When I first moved from London to Singapore, one of the biggest surprises wasn't the food or the weather. It was the different expectations around work," GuGu shared in a clip uploaded on Thursday (July 9).

The first point she brought up was that there isn't a clear line between work and life in Singapore.

@guguchoochoo When I first moved from London to Singapore, one of the biggest surprises wasn't the food or the weather. It was the different expectations around work. In the UK, unless something is genuinely urgent, people generally respect your time outside work. A message sent in the evening can usually wait until the next day. Experiencing a different work culture made me realise there's no single "right" way to work. Every country has its own strengths, challenges and expectations. Living abroad has taught me to be more open-minded, but it's also helped me understand what kind of working environment brings out the best in me. I'd love to hear your experience. 💬 Have you noticed a difference in work culture between countries you've lived or worked in? #WorkCulture #LifeAbroad #CareerAbroad #Singapore #workingabroad ♬ original sound - The GuGu family

"It's all sort of blended together. People reply after dinner, pick up phone calls while travelling, or check out emails throughout the evening. They keep the conversation going outside working hours," she shared.

GuGu compared this to the UK, where people log off when they finish work.

"They are really gone and finished, and no one is expecting a reply until the next morning."

Another point she brought up was how some people still have to work when they're on annual leave.

"The business goes on, and you are still expected to make decisions if something important comes up, or you're still expected to deliver if something is due when you are away."

In contrast, workers in the UK only tend to deal with work after they are back from their annual leave, she pointed out.

The point that surprised her the most was how Singapore companies structure notice periods.

"In Singapore, you're pretty much fully utilised until your very last day," GuGu said.

Citing herself as an example, she shared that she is currently serving her notice and still has a full client portfolio, as well as deadlines to meet.

However, in the UK, someone in the same situation would start their handover much earlier, and by the last few weeks of their notice period, they would have handed over all of their clients and would just be on standby to support their colleagues.

"The rest is just coffee catch ups, leaving drinks, and saying goodbyes."

She feels that neither system is right or wrong.

"Singapore moves incredibly fast, and the UK protects and respects personal boundaries more. Having worked in both, I think I've learnt something valuable from each," she said.

In a separate post last year, GuGu, who was born and raised in China, shared that she and her family had lived in the UK for 17 years before moving to Singapore.

Some reasons why they did so were because they wanted to experience different cultures, bring up their children in a safe environment and provide good education for their kids.

GuGu also wanted to be closer to her parents, who still reside in China, and her husband's family, who live in Dubai.

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melissateo@asiaone.com