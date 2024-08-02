Their part in NDP 2024 spotlights Singapore's defence in the digital domain

If you're awed by the Lion City's smartly-dressed uniformed personnel executing foot drills with flawless precision, then keep your eyes peeled for the Parade and Ceremony (P&C) segment of National Day Parade (NDP) 2024.

Fronting the parade with precision and discipline on 9 Aug at the Padang will be five Guard of Honour (GOH) contingents, each consisting of 60 soldiers. These contingents are drawn from the crème de la crème of the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), including the 1st Commando Battalion, the Naval Diving Unit, and the Air Power Generation Command. In addition, the Singapore Police Force, and the Digital and Intelligence Service (DIS) will be represented by their top units.

Among the 2,100 participants in the P&C segment are those in the DIS marching contingent, representing the SAF's fourth and newest service. Inaugurated on 28 Oct 2022, the DIS focuses on safeguarding Singapore's security in the digital world. After all, in this day and age, threats aren't just physical. They also come from the cyber realm.

The DIS works to protect our nation's digital infrastructure from cyber attacks, ensuring that our important data and systems remain secure. They also gather and analyse information to help defend against any threats, both online and offline. Like a digital shield, DIS keeps Singapore safe in the ever-evolving landscape of modern technology.

This NDP, proud to represent those who defend and dominate in the digital domain are two individuals who will be part of the DIS GOH contingent – Military Expert 4 Apprentice (ME4A) Wong Jia Yao and ME4A Chua Xian Yang.

ME4A Wong Jia Yao

ME4A Wong Jia Yao is no stranger to NDP; she marched in the parade as a Girl Guide during her secondary school days. Fast forward to today, the 20-year-old has since hung up her Girl Guide uniform, and swapped it for the DIS No. 1 uniform as she will be part of the DIS GOH contingent.

What inspired you to join DIS last July?

Before I joined, I had taken part in a DIS experiential programme, during which I was able to interact with some DIS officers. I found what they did really interesting, and wanted to deepen my knowledge about DIS. So I decided to join it.

How do you feel representing the DIS at NDP 2024?

It's my first time marching for DIS – it’s an honour, for sure! This is only the second time the DIS contingent has appeared in the NDP. I feel proud to be able to showcase DIS as one of the SAF.

You marched in NDP as a Girl Guide when you were in secondary school. How different is the experience now?

I definitely feel very honoured to have a second opportunity to march in NDP. When I marched with the Girl Guides, we just held umbrellas. Now, I'm in the first row of the DIS GOH holding a rifle, and performing the Feu de joie ("Fire of Joy", an NDP favourite when the GOH contingents hoist their rifles simultaneously and fire three volleys of gunshots), so it's a lot more responsibility.

What's been most memorable about NDP 2024 rehearsals?

Definitely performing the Feu de joie for the first time at the Padang – the crack of the rifles was a lot louder than I had expected!

ME4A Chua Xian Yang

After working for a few years in public and private sector roles, ME4A Chua Xian Yang felt a call to join the armed forces. "I felt that returning to the profession of arms was an important as well as noble undertaking. And if given the opportunity to join the DIS, I told myself that I would wholeheartedly go into it, and make it a career of choice," says the 32-year-old, who is a fan of anime and comics.

On a day to day basis, how do you stay motivated?

Three cups of coffee! No lunch!

Jokes aside, I think that securing our nation is something that happens around the clock, and this has to be done by someone. And it falls on the shoulders of the DIS and the other services to ensure that Singapore is safe and secure.

Like your DIS GOH contingent mate ME4A Wong Jia Yao, you're no stranger to NDP. You marched with the Singapore Army in 2013 as an NSF. How different is it?

The experience of participating in NDP 2024 as part of the Guard of Honour, but more importantly as an SAF regular, has changed significantly from my previous role as an NSF in the Army contingent. I feel the weight of my responsibilities a lot more. I think with this added maturity, it also brings about a realisation and an understanding that National Day is a chance for us to show Singapore that we are ready for adversity that comes our way.

Thinking about joining the DIS?

Here's what ME4A Chua Xian Yang has to say...

...about his experience so far in DIS

I think it's been extremely illuminating. I've learned more about what it takes to ensure the defence of our nation. The world is increasingly complex, and the threats that we face are ever changing. It's about time that we take on changes that reflect this, and the DIS is one of those changes that will meet the threats of tomorrow, today.

... about what he enjoys most about his job

Working in teams where people come from all walks of life makes us an interesting workplace, where the dynamics of people will always be placed at the forefront. The DIS does value this, and they continue to strengthen their core asset, which is their people. And that, to me, is an extremely important part of my workplace value.

...to you, if you're thinking of a career in the DIS?

I think that younger Singaporeans who have an ambition to join the profession of arms (whether it's in the world of intelligence or in the other services) must ensure that they stay on their toes and learn new skills, but, at the same time, also explore themselves, and find out what really drives them. Because at the end of the day, the true value is in finding oneself and how one can contribute to society.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.