Themed rooms & more: 6 top family-friendly karaoke spots in Singapore

Local karaoke chain Teo Heng is one of the top names that come to mind when it comes to letting loose and unleashing your inner pop diva or soulful crooner.

But that's not the only place to get your sing-along on (and since it's pretty hard to snag a spot at Teo Heng right now). Here's where else you can check out, and many of them boast fun Instagrammable themed rooms, too.

Cash Studio Family Karaoke

PHOTO: Cash Studio

Aside from Teo Heng, Cash Studio's one of the longtime players in the industry, with five outlets across the island.

Each room is outfitted with a mini stage equipped with a retro microphone so you can hold your own mini-concert, as well as a disco ball to turn up the party mood.

And over at its Djitsun Bedok outlet, you can create your own music video ($80+) with a two-hour session.

There's a 1.5-hour practice session to warm up your vocals, and you'll get half an hour in a studio with a green screen where you'll be captured on video, and superimposed on a glitzy stage setting.

Price: From $12.90++ to $29.90++ per person (excluding the Simpang Bedok outlet, which is temporarily closed)

Visit Cash Studio's website for more information and a list of locations.

Kommune by 82Soho

PHOTO: Instagram/Kommune by 82Soho

For K-pop fans looking to belt out their favourite tunes from the likes of BTS, Blackpink or K-drama OSTs, Kommune is where to head to. Located on level three of Orchardgateway, 80 per cent of the songs here are Korean songs.

Get a girlfriend or cosy up to your SO – most of its rooms (Kosy rooms) are tailored for two but its Klub rooms allow for up to four people so it's great for an intimate family get-together as well.

Price: From $15 per room per hour (Kosy Room), and from $22 per room per hour (Klub Room).

Kommune is at #03-18 Orchardgateway, 277 Orchard Road, Singapore 238858. Visit its website to book.

Candy K-Bar

PHOTO: Candy K-Bar

With a variety of rooms, you can be sure of lots of fun photo ops at Candy K-Bar. Doused in neon lights, there's a Darts room with a darts machine (tokens required), and even a large princess-themed room that can hold up to 20 people.

For a larger party, its VIP room can accommodate up to 50 people.

The establishment opens from 12pm to 3am so you can sing your hearts out till late. And if you're feeling peckish, it serves yummy plates like Tom Yum Pasta, Beer Battered Halibut Fish & Chips, Suan Cai Fish Burger and Coffee Rubbed Sirloin Steak.

Prices: From $12.90++ to $24.90++ per person for two hours

Candy K-Bar is at #02-07/08/09 TripleOne Somerset, 111 Somerset Road, Singapore 238164. Visit its website to book or for more information.

K.Star Karaoke

PHOTO: K.Star Karaoke

K.Star Karaoke has two branches at Plaza Singapura and Orchard Central, and both come with themed rooms and quirky furnishings that'll make for fodder for your Instagram or Tiktok feed – think astronaut suits, kaleidoscopic lighting, and more.

The lighting in each room is adjustable with simple touch controls too, so you can create a funky disco vibe or a calm romantic mood.

Foodwise, choose from snacks to even hot pot ($198++ for four to five persons), as well as an extensive beverage menu.

Prices:

Thematic room: From $25++ to $40++ per hour per room

Deluxe room: From $40++ to $70++ per hour per room

Party Suite rooms: From $65++ to 90++ per hour per room

VIP Party room: From $168++ $268++ per hour per room

K.Star Karaoke is at #04-09 Plaza Singapura, and #05-01 Orchard Central. Visit its website to book or for more information.

HaveFun Karaoke

PHOTO: HaveFun Karaoke

From futuristic projections to a nightclub-inspired party karaoke room, you'll be whizzed away to another world at one of HaveFun Karaoke's themed rooms.

Its outlets include 313@Somerset, Safra Yishun and Toa Payoh, and Downtown East as well as its newest one at Bugis+. Rooms range from Exclusive Rooms that can hold up to six pax, to VIP rooms that can seat up to 30.

Many of its outlets open past midnight, and its 313@Somerset branch opens from 12pm to 5.30am daily.

Visit Havefun.Karaoke's website for a list of outlets and rates, bookings or more information.

Jewel Music Box by Ten Dollar Club

PHOTO: Jewel Music Box by Ten Dollar Club

While the rates at Jewel Music Box by Ten Dollar Club aren't 10 dollars as its name might seem to suggest, they're still relatively affordable.

And it has various outlets at HomeTeamNS Khatib, HomeTeamNS Balestier-JOM, Safra Jurong and Pasir Ris (Aranda Country Club).

A three-hour session starts from $12 (Mon-Thurs, 2pm to 5pm), and includes a free-flow of snacks and drinks. It goes up to $25 for peak periods.

Prices: From $12 to $25 per person for three hours.

Visit its Facebook page for more information or bookings.