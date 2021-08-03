There's a new ATV adventure park in Kranji that's open to kids

If you’re seeking an outdoor adventure for the family or if you have young daredevils after a thrilling ride, you’ll want to swing by Mud Krank, a new all-terrain vehicle trail located in Kranji.

That’s right, it’s not just for adults — kiddos can go on an exciting ATV ride on a gravel track here.

The first all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail riding facility in Singapore⁠

It’s billed as the first and only all-terrain vehicle (ATV) trail in Singapore, and according to the website, was conceived by the owners because of their love of extreme sports and a desire to fill the void of outdoor fun for kids in Singapore.

In fact, children as young as four years old can ride the ATV with a supervising adult, with each session lasting 15 minutes. Unfortunately for grown-ups looking to have a slice of the action, Mud Krank only has ATVs for kids from four-12 years old at the moment and pillions are not allowed.

But it won’t be kept that way for long — the website mentions that ATVs for adults are on their way and will be available soon.

No experience required

No experience is needed in riding the ATVs, but there’ll be mandatory training and preparation by Mud Krank’s staff for beginners to ride the motorised vehicles.

Each preparation session takes about 15 minutes, so you’ll want to arrive at the front desk at least 15 minutes ahead of your session. Helmets and safety equipment will be provided, and you’ll also have to sign a liability waiver.

What to wear

You’ll be exposed to dirt and the sun, so it’s recommended that riders wear covered shoes, pants, and long sleeves. While all necessary safety gears will be provided, you’re also welcome to bring your own safety gears like a helmet, knee pads, and elbow pads.

Ticketing info

Weekdays: $15 for a 15-minute session

Weekends: $20 for a 15-minute session

Opening hours:

Closed on Mondays

Tue-Thu: 3pm-9pm / Fri-Sat: 4pm-10pm / Sun: 4pm-9pm

Mud Krank is at Gallop Kranji Farm Resort, 10 Neo Tiew Lane 2, Farm H, Singapore 718813. Visit its website for more information and to book your tickets.