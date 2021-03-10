A scenario that night owls with a sweet tooth may be able to relate to is aggressively searching Google for supper-worthy dessert spots when the cravings hit.

While there are a number of establishments that open till late, not many of them keep their shutters open past 12am, which can be a problem for people who get hit by late-night sugar cravings.

However, not all hope is lost. We've sussed out nine ice cream parlours in Singapore that open past midnight, including two new ones in the North East and Upper Thompson.

1. Foursome Ice Cream & Waffle

Tucked away in a residential block at Upper Thomson is Foursome Ice Cream & Waffle, a new ice cream spot that opened in late January.

Like what its name says, the cafe, which was opened by four friends, specialises in ice cream and waffles.

Foursome Ice Cream & Waffle offers 14 flavours at any one time with regular flavours like Mint with Cookie Chips and Dark Chocolate to more exciting ones like Speculoos Biscoff and Taro Yam Coconut.

Apart from waffles, you can also enjoy your ice cream with a lava cake or bread.

This cafe is open till 2am on the weekends and 11pm on the weekdays.

Opening Hours: Sun to Thu, 12pm to 11pm

Fri & Sat, 12pm to 2am

Address: 22 Sin Ming Road, #01-218, Singapore 570022

2. Icebar

Opened last December, Icebar is located near Hougang and specialises in beer, waffles and of course, ice cream.

The aesthetic cafe has a very Instagram-worthy industrial theme going on and the place is lit up with cheeky neon signs.

When it comes to ice cream flavours, Icebar's selection is pretty extensive and it has interesting ones like Burnt Pineapple, Apple Strudel and Honeycomb with Snickers.

On weekdays, they're open till 11pm but come the weekends, Icebar's doors keeps their doors open till 2am so that you can get your ice cream fix in the middle of the night.

Opening Hours: Tue to Thu, 12pm to 11pm

Fri to Sun, 12pm to 2am

Closed on Monday

Address: 21 Hougang Street 51 Hougang Green Shopping Mall #02-14, S538719

3. Isee Cream

Another ice cream parlour that recently opened at Upper Thomson in October last year is I See Cream, which is located at Thomson V Two.

The cafe has both air-conditioned and alfresco seating which is great if you prefer to get some fresh air.

Their display case has enough room for 12 variations of gelato flavours and some options available include Pistachio, Mango and Rock Melon. You can pair these with their Herb & Spice Infused Belgian Waffles which will definitely be a nice change from your usual plain waffles.

I See Cream opens till 2am on Friday and Saturday, making it a good spot to T.G.I.F.

Opening Hours: Tue to Thu, 2pm to 11pm

Fri & Sat, 11am to 2am

Sun, 11am to 11pm

Closed on Monday

Address: 11 Sin Ming Road, #01-14, Singapore 575629

4. Haute & Cauld

Bedok Reservoir may not have a good reputation, but that shouldn't stop you from satisfying your cravings at Haute & Cauld, which is located in the area.

The cafe's name is a play on the term 'hot & cold' and hints at the menu's range of both hot and cold food offerings.

Ice cream flavours that you can sample include Pistachio, Brownies & Cream and Yubari Rock Melon.

You can also pair your ice cream with one of their three waffle flavours - red velvet, charcoal and buttermilk - and opt to top up to get a set meal that includes a soft drink.

They are open till 2am every day which is perfect if you're hankering for some late night ice cream on a weekday.

Opening Hours: Mon to Sun, 11am to 2am

Address: 740 Bedok Reservoir Road, #01-3179, S470740

5. Hay Gelato

This ice cream parlour is actually the brainchild of the same folks behind The Laneway market and Brine Restaurant, so we won't blame you if you have high expectations.

Hay Gelato has 12 flavours on display at any one time and you can expect intriguing flavours like Yuzu Ginger, Meyer Lemon and even Smoked Hay, which is made by infusing flavours from real hay that has been smoked.

The ice cream here isn't served in a ball like most places do and instead, the staff ensure that each scoop of gelato has a dent in the centre so that they can add complimentary toppings on top.

Hay Gelato is open till 1am every day too, making it another dessert spot that Easties can consider checking out during their next supper run.

Opening Hours: Tue to Sun, 1pm to 2am

Closed on Monday

Address: 136 Bedok North Avenue 3, #01-148, S460136

6. Lickers

Lickers isn't new to the dessert scene in Singapore and the heartland ice cream parlour has been a hot favourite amongst night owls for years.

Their ice cream is made using fresh produce such as milk, eggs and cream, without the addition of synthetic flavourings and off-the-shelf mixes so you get cleaner flavours.

Both outlets at Telok Blangah and Hougang open till 2am daily and offer a wide range of flavours like Oolong Lavender and Cookie Monster.

They also come up with seasonal options once in a while too. For instance, during Chinese New Year, they had Mandarin Orange and Pineapple flavoured ice cream.

Opening Hours (both oulets): Tue to Thu, 1pm to 2am

Fri to Sun, 1pm to 2am

Closed on Monday

Address: Blk #01-1446, 124 Hougang Avenue 1, S530124

6 Telok Blangah Crescent, #01-422, S090006

7. Tittle Tattle

This is the only 24 hour option on this list and it even has WiFi and public power sockets, making it a good place to burn some midnight oil.

The eatery is rather spacious and has a retro theme complete with vintage leather furniture and even a real jukebox.

Ice cream-wise, you can opt to pair it with their unique waffle options like Milo Dinosaur and Tittle Tattle Disaster. If you aren't in the mood for something so fancy, you can opt go for their Single Scoop or Double Scoop Ice Cream instead.

Opening Hours: Daily, 24 hours

Address: 183 Selegie Road, #01-03, Singapore 188329

8. Sweet Cheeks Gelato

This gelato cafe near Potong Pasir was actually opened by three fresh graduates from SMU who banded together with an Italy-trained chef.

Sweet Cheeks Gelato has a unique collection of ice cream flavours such as Cinnamon Brown Bread, Ricotta with Pistachio and Banana Hot Fudge, which you can, of course, pair with some fragrant waffles.

They usually open till 11pm on weekdays but on weekends, their hours are extended till 1am.

Opening Hours: Sun to Thu, 12pm to 11pm

Fri & Sat, 12pm to 1am

Address: 37 Tai Thong Crescent, Singapore 347862

9. Salted Caramel

The OG ice cream spot in Singapore, Salted Caramel, is known to open till late on Fridays and Saturdays so people can enjoy something sweet for supper during the weekends.

Fans will be familiar with flavours like Earl Grey, Milo Crunch and Gold Digger that can be enjoyed with their freshly made waffles.

Unfortunately, their newest outlet at Bukit Timah isn't open till late so for now, we can't add it to this list.

Opening Hours: Sun to Thu, 12pm to 11pm

Fri & Sat, 12pm to 2am

Address: 246F Upper Thomson Road, Singapore 574370

