There's a new TikTok ugly baby challenge and we are not sure what to think

Have you ever seen something and thought if there was ever a need for it to exist? It could be an object, a place or even a person. In the digital world, this is usually a trend.

Remember the Tide pod challenge? Yeah, that is the kind of unnecessary we are talking about.

Joining that list is TikTok’s new cringeworthy challenge that has internet users divided. This is the TikTok ugly baby challenge, something we didn’t know could even exist.

This challenge has users poking fun at “ugly” babies, and not everyone is a fan.

TikTok ugly baby challenge popular with parents

In these viral videos, mums can be seen sharing photos from their pregnancy with a caption or a voice-over that explains what they wondered their baby would look like.

The video then transitions to an image of the newborn that has a more wrinkly look on the face. Some parents also compared their newborns to pop culture figures such as Gordon Ramsey and Benjamin Button.

These videos get also get a “Then vs Now” twist as parents share an image of the newborn baby and then transition to a more recent picture of the little one who is now more adorable.

Of course, babies as newborns are less cute when compared to the age of five or six months when they are up to speed in terms of health and looks.

Not all users are happy about the viral trend

While the videos may be termed adorable, not all users are finding them cute. Several viewers commented that all babies are beautiful and this was not the ideal way to roast them in lieu of views.

However, the parents behind this viral TikTok challenge say that it does not insinuate that babies lack cuteness as newborns.

Instead, the video challenges the general assumption that babies aren’t cute in the immediate weeks after birth.

The notion that wrinkly newborn babies are ugly seems to be common. In fact, a 2018 Canadian study performed at Brock University concluded that adults find babies most appealing when they reach around six months old.

The study suggests babies have evolved “cute” characteristics including big eyes, chubby cheeks and cooing noises in order to bring out a nurturing instinct in adults that better ensures their survival.

The study though contradicts the larger assumption that babies are cuter at a younger age. That said, the study also noted that baby abandonment frequently occurs during the first few weeks of infants’ lives.

Some of the factors that contribute to babies not being cute enough:

Vernix: It’s a thick material that protects the baby from water damage in utero. It naturally comes off during the first bath.

Cyanosis: This is caused by blood circulation and causes the little one’s hands, feet and lips to turn slightly blue in colour. Please consult your doctor immediately in this case.

Cephalhematoma: This is a benign, moving mass on the side of the baby’s head that happens due to pressure during birth.

Caput Succedaneum: A complicated birth can result in the baby having a cone-shaped head.

Do remember that all of these are temporary concerns that naturally shed over time.

TikTok ugly baby challenge hints at a larger problem

Parents should be more concerned about children meeting their milestones rather than if they have developed chubby cheeks. This is a cultural problem and something that’s been fed to the masses thanks to a consistent diet of reinforced advertising.

Babies who aren’t chubby shouldn't be an alarm bell for parents. What most parents need to check if their little one falls in the right weight category for their age and size.

Moreover, genetics, birth conditions and even breast or bottle-feeding are contributing factors to a child’s weight and health.

3 signs to watch out for in a healthy baby

Milestones: The baby meets key milestones including holding their head, smiling, crawling, responding and more. Some babies may achieve their milestones earlier, while others may take longer. No two babies are the same in this regard, so there’s nothing to worry about. Soiled diapers: A dirty diaper is a sign of a healthy baby. On average, babies need four diaper changes in a day and when the baby regularly poops, it shows that the little one has healthy bodily functions and temperament. Sound sleep: Babies need sleep to grow both physically and mentally and as long as they are sleeping for about 14 to 17 hours every day, they will be well-rested and be healthy.

As long as your baby is meeting key milestones and shows signs of being healthy and happy, you need to be content.

