There's a Peppa Pig musical coming to town this June

The loveable Peppa Pig as well as her friends and family will be making a pit-stop at the Esplanade Theatre this June, making it the first live international children's production to be held there since live indoor performances ceased last year due to Covid-19.

PHOTO: Bookmyshow

Based on the popular British animated series, the show is named 'Peppa Pig Live - Perfect Rainy Day'.

And as the storyline goes, Peppa Pig's grandparents arrive at her house along with their loveable pet, Polly Parrot, when an unexpected storm comes along.

They are followed by Peppa's friends Rebecca Rabbit and Suzy Sheep.

Stuck in the house with nothing to do thanks to the ongoing storm, Peppa Pig quickly gets bored.

Her mum then suggests putting out "A Rainy Day Play", with everyone pitching in with different elements to put together a wonderful play for themselves and the audience.

PHOTO: Bookmyshow

The approximately 75-minute show will run from June 2 to 10, 2021 at the Esplanade Theatre, and each show can seat an audience of up to 250.

Produced by Millennium Entertainment International and promoted by Biz Trends Media, the show has toured places like Hongkong, Macau and Taiwan.

Tickets are priced from $78, available from April 22, 2021 via Sistic. However, priority sales with a 20 per cent discount will start from April 15 to 21 via the Bookmyshow website. Children aged two and above must purchase a ticket for entry.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.