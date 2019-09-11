These 11 baby products sold online are unsafe according to Enterprise Singapore

With the much anticipated 11.11 Singles Day sale that is just around the corner, it can be easy to get overwhelmed by great discounts and overlook the quality of certain products-just for its sheer discounts.
This piece of news by Enterprise Singapore has surely come timely for all consumers, especially for parents and parents-to-be.
Baby Product Recalls 2019: Warning To Consumers On Product Safety
On Tuesday 5 November 2019, Singapore's regulatory agency for product safety of general consumer goods, Enterprise Singapore, has issued a warning to all consumers.
In its media release, it highlights safety issues for three types of children's products: baby carriers, cots, and strollers.
This was after a safety test was done on 16 baby products last month.
Amongst the six baby carriers, five cots and five strollers tested, 11 products were found to be unsafe.
SAFETY HAZARDS IDENTIFIED BY THE REGULATORY AGENCY
