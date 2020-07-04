These 11 plants naturally repel mosquitos and other pesky insects from your home

Singapore's hot and humid climate is the perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes and, therefore, mosquito-related illnesses like dengue fever and zika.

In September 2019, a new Zika cluster was confirmed in Serangoon Gardens' Hemsley Avenue, when three people got infected with the mozzie-borne virus. The last cluster was reported in July 2017.

As of June 3 this year, the National Environment Agency (NEA) reports that there are over 9,000 dengue infections and 12 deaths, with the number of cases expected to soar even further.

While it makes perfect sense to use insect repellent on yourself when heading out, you really ought to protect your family at home as well.

One of the easiest ways to do it is to keep a low-maintenance plant or two that's known to repel mosquitoes and other pesky insects:

1. Basil

Besides being a tasty addition to pastas, stir-fries and pizzas, this aromatic herb is also good at beating mosquitoes and houseflies. In fact, a 2009 study found that basil is toxic to mosquito larvae.

2. Rosemary

PHOTO: Unsplash

Besides flavouring your favourite meats like lamb and chicken, rosemary is also a great natural insect repellent. These flowering plants also grow pretty purple blooms to beautify your garden and home.

3. Lavender

PHOTO: Unsplash

While the soothing and lovely scent of lavender might seem calming to us, insects tend to stay away from it.

These beautiful purple flowers might not grow as well in Singapore but there are essential oils and sprays that you can purchase from stores here.

4. Geranium

Another flowering plant, geraniums are also great for repelling mosquitoes thanks to the chemicals inside them. Their beautiful flowers are also perfect for beautifying your home with!

5. Catnip

If you've got cats, you'd know how effective catnip is at repelling pests. In fact, scientists have found that catnips are 10 times more effective at repelling mosquitoes than the chemical DEET, found in most insect repellents.

6. Garlic

PHOTO: Unsplash

Add garlic to your flower beds or around the house to repel mosquitoes. Garlic contains allicin, a chemical that's harmful to mosquitoes and other insects. You can cut and scatter garlic cloves around your yard or balcony area.

7. Citronella

Also called "mosquito plant", citronella is one of the most common natural ingredients used in mosquito repellents. For citronella to work most effectively, be sure to crush some of the leaves so it releases some of that fragrant natural oil it contains, which you can apply directly onto your skin.

8. Marigold

PHOTO: Unsplash

These beautiful blooms help brighten your living space while repelling mosquitoes. They contain the compound pyrethrum, which gives off an odour that insects like mosquitoes hate (thankfully, we're not affected by this).

Keep a gorgeous pot of marigold at the main door, in the balcony or other areas and be warned - they might attract other insects like bees and wasps.

9. Lemongrass

The plus point about planting lemongrass? You could harvest them for the kitchen once especially if you're used to cooking South East Asian dishes.

10. Mint

PHOTO: Unsplash

Just like lemongrass, mint can also double up for use in the kitchen. Crushing a few of the leaves will also help to release the natural oils to repel mosquitoes.

11. Lemon Balm

A member of the mint family, this herb isn't just great for making hot herbal tea for stress relief, they're also known to keep mozzies away due to their strong lemon-y scent.

For a quick fix, you can crush some leaves and apply directly onto your skin.

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.